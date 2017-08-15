Trending

Jordan Spieth continues odd PGA Championship tradition with celebratory butt slap of Justin Thomas

By
6 hours ago

No matter what Jason Dufner does the rest of his career, he'll leave an impressive legacy as a major champion, a Ryder Cupper, and the creator of "Dufnering." But he also started the most unusual of golf's major championship traditions: The celebratory PGA Championship butt slap.

RELATED: Justin Thomas celebrates his PGA win with Tiger Woods

It all began when Dufner won the PGA at Oak Hills in 2013. As he was greeted by his then wife, Amanda, on the 18th green, Duf gave her a little tap on the bum causing an instant viral moment:

Stick-in-the-muds Rory McIlroy (2014) and Jason Day (2015) weren't involved in any butt slaps -- at least, as far as we know -- but Jimmy Walker brought the fun ritual back when he won the Wanamaker Trophy in 2016:

And on Sunday at Quail Hollow, the odd tradition continued -- just not how you think. Winner Justin Thomas gave his girlfriend a celebratory kiss and a hug, but that was it. Instead, he got slapped on the butt by his buddy, Jordan Spieth. And Jordan got him pretty good:

Boys will be boys, right? Justin tried to walk it off like he didn't notice, but you know he felt that. And if his buddy wins next year's PGA to complete his career Grand Slam, JT can return the favor. No matter who wins, though, I think we can all agree this is a custom coincidence that must might continue in 2018 at Bellerive Country Club. Keep your eyes peeled next August.

RELATED: Why Justin Thomas' girlfriend almost missed his big win

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

This clip of LeBron James and Kevin Durant playing a pickup game will have you yearning for of...

an hour ago
WTF

Wait, is Derek Carr really moonlighting as a pop star?

2 hours ago
Solheim Cup Style

Michelle Wie's and Lexi Thompson's Solheim Cup shoes are insanely patriotic

2 hours ago
A Peek Into The Future

Drones will change the way we watch sports

3 hours ago
News & Tours

Jordan Spieth continues odd PGA Championship tradition with celebratory butt slap of Justin...

6 hours ago
Rip City Recreation

Top-100 NBA player Damian Lillard gets his own damn corn maze

6 hours ago
The Grind

Justin Thomas celebrates with Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen lip-syncs & an #SB2K17 member...

6 hours ago
Tebowmania

Today in Random Acts of Tim Tebow Kindness: A shout-out to grandma that leaves her speechless

7 hours ago
College Football

The College Football Fight Song Playoff

8 hours ago
SOCIAL MEDIA

PGA Championship 2017: The Week in Instagrams

August 14, 2017
Once In A Lifetime (Probably)

How to watch the 'Great American Eclipse,' or at least know what the hell everyone is...

August 14, 2017
Don't Be That Guy

Even Yankees fans are mocking this video of a stunned Yankees fan after crushing loss to rival...

August 14, 2017
He Shoots, He Scores

Here are two New York Rangers in goofy hockey version of drive-by challenge

August 14, 2017
Viral Videos

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Odell Beckham is still doing Odell Beckham things

August 14, 2017
So Close!

How Rickie Fowler cost one gambler MILLIONS by ruining the greatest golf bet ever

August 14, 2017
Golf shoe of the week

Early look at the navy Air Jordan 13 golf shoes

August 14, 2017
Monday Superlatives

McGregor-Mayweather is both the best and most embarrassing sports spectacle of the year

August 14, 2017
Golfer Problems

PGA Championship 2017: Why Justin Thomas “almost choked” on 17, and it’s not what you think

August 14, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection