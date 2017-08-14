Trending
Good Calls

PGA Championship 2017: Why Justin Thomas' girlfriend almost wasn't there for his big win

By
2 hours ago

TV cameras picked up Justin Thomas' girlfriend, Jillian Wisniewski, getting a big victory kiss behind the 18th green on Sunday evening at Quail Hollow. But she almost wasn't there to witness the biggest win of her boyfriend's career.

Wisniewski was supposed to be on a plane when play wrapped up at the 99th PGA Championship, but Thomas, who trailed Kevin Kisner by two shots after 54 holes felt pretty good about his chances entering the final round. In fact, JT was so confident he was going to win that he had Jillian change her flight.

"I had just the most comforting, easygoing -- I truly felt like I was going to win. I remember my girlfriend was supposed to fly out at about 7:00 and I was like, 'You need to change your flight to later, because I don't know, I just feel like I don't want you to miss this. I feel like I'm going to get it done,'" Thomas said. "She knows the first -- she's the first person to tell you that I don't want to talk about golf when I get in that situation. So I don't know, I just was very confident."

Like just about everything Thomas did on the golf course on Sunday, the decision worked out. And as with the case when any golfer wins a first major, the world was introduced to his significant other.

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: Joe Buck misidentifies Brooks Koepka's girlfriend after he wins U.S. Open

But before their embrace seen 'round the world (Sorry to all the ladies out there who thought the 24-year-old was single), the couple has already had quite the past year together. They hung out over July Fourth:

Loading

View on Instagram

They attended the Kentucky Derby together:

Loading

View on Instagram

And it seems like Jillian made it clear she felt JT's playoff mustache shouldn't extend into this season:

Loading

View on Instagram

Thank you, Jillian. And we have a hunch we'll be seeing more of you behind 18th greens down the road.

RELATED: Meet Justin Thomas' girlfriend and the rest of the PGA Tour WAGs

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
PGA Championship Vibes

Louis Oosthuizen marked his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship with this incredible...

38 minutes ago
Good Calls

PGA Championship 2017: Why Justin Thomas' girlfriend almost wasn't there for his big...

2 hours ago
Curious Choices

Masters hero Stewart Hagestad throws out first pitch at Dodgers game -- wearing golf shoes

8 hours ago
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: According to this wild, obscure logic, here's who will win the...

11 hours ago
BEEF

Andrew "Beef" Johnston might be having more fun doing this than playing the weekend...

11 hours ago
Trick Shots

Stop what you're doing and watch this unbelievable backwards golf trick shot

August 12, 2017
Tour Life

Smylie Kaufman becomes the first member of the #SB2K17 crew to take the plunge

August 12, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Kevin Kisner prepared for his round Saturday by doing regular dad stuff

August 12, 2017
Fails

PGA Tour winner locks his keys in car at tournament, would not make for a good criminal

August 12, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Jason Day thanks Dustin for "most clutch" thing anyone's...

August 11, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Watch Rod Pampling pull a Happy Gilmore trying to beat darkness

August 11, 2017
"Say What?"

PGA Championship 2017: Overheard in the gallery from Quail Hollow

August 11, 2017
Social Media Wish!

PGA Championship 2017: Here’s hoping the Twitter handle for Kevin Kisner's caddie's...

August 11, 2017
Rebels

REMINDER: PGA Championship leader Kevin Kisner once got suspended from his home course for...

August 11, 2017
Real Estate

Adam Levine reportedly pays $18 million for house at Los Angeles CC (and likely won't be...

August 11, 2017
Because you gotta eat, right?

There's a map that shows where you can watch the solar eclipse AND eat Waffle House

August 11, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Ric Flair, for some reason, welcomes us to Quail Hollow

August 11, 2017
High Art

New documentary on Tiger Woods' affair probably won't win an Oscar

August 10, 2017
Related
The LoopJustin Thomas takes over Hawaii, NFL Playoff QBs li…
The LoopRickie Fowler recreates funny Ryder Cup WAGs photo …
The LoopTiger Woods tours NYC, Justin Thomas rules Malaysia…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection