Trending
Khalil Who?

Jon Gruden is the NFL's most terrifying pass-rush force

By
4 hours ago

When the Raiders were announced as this year's Hard Knocks team, we expected fireworks, and so far the silver and black have delivered. Antonio Brown popsicled his feet and refused to wear a helmet while Jon Gruden has been in vintage form. But this year, the ol' ball coach has expanded his oeuvre from wise-cracking soul-eater to actual on-field menace, as evidenced by this latest clip of him terrorizing his own quarterbacks in the backfield, chasing them around while shouting things like "JAILBREAK" and "ORANGE HAHA!"

Now we know why Gruden was so comfortable getting rid of Khalil Mack last summer. He knew he had a secret pass-rush weapon: Himself. And before you laugh, just imagine the man nicknamed after a homicidal doll sprinting at you as has fast as his little legs will allow while shouting "BOO YA!" at the top of his lungs. You won't sleep for a week let alone get to your third read, especially if your name is Nathan Peterman, who is already carrying around more psychological baggage than Andrew Luck. (Too soon?)

RELATED: Wife forces husband to sell custom Oakland Raiders Camaro for $1,800

Perhaps the most impressive part of all this, though, is Gruden admitting to Derek Carr after the drill that he was doing his best Howie Long impression on a less-than-100% hammy. Not too shabby for a 56-year-old who has spent the last half decade gorging on ESPN cafeteria meatloaf...

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Khalil Who?

Jon Gruden is the NFL's most terrifying pass-rush force

4 hours ago
Too Much Football Guy

Bill Belichick claims he didn't see the news that Andrew Luck retired, which is a huge load of...

6 hours ago
Not-So-Evil Empire

Aaron Judge promises fan he'll hit home run, obviously hits home run

7 hours ago
RIP Doug

Troy Aikman absolutely bodies Doug Gottlieb for terrible Andrew Luck take

9 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Cancel the Playoffs, MLB: The Yankees and Dodgers Must Play in the World Series

11 hours ago
Style

What was up with Brooks Koepka's shoes at the Tour Championship?

August 24, 2019
Heads Up

Gary Woodland blades chip into East Lake clubhouse, makes perfect face to sum it all up

August 24, 2019
Poor Eli

This is it, this is the saddest Eli Manning picture ever taken

August 23, 2019
Make It Stop

That's it, it's finally time to cancel NFL Preseason

August 23, 2019
Football Is Doomed

If this is unnecessary roughness in the NFL now, it might be time to just cancel the sport

August 23, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson and Golf Twitter celebrate social media's most important one-year anniversary...

August 23, 2019
Throwback Thursday

Young Henrik Stenson used to spend his summers hustling kids for ice cream

August 22, 2019
From The Heart

Watch European Tour pro James Morrison give the most honest post-round interview of the golf...

August 22, 2019
Hidden Talents

Senior Tour golfer impresses Russell Wilson with his arm at Seahawks practice

August 22, 2019
The Good Ol' Days

13 college football throwbacks that need to make a comeback

August 22, 2019
Come on, Mom!

Justin Thomas once got a text from his mom that upset him enough to threaten to delete her...

August 22, 2019
Never Grow Up

Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez laughs at sponsor's, um, interesting name, remains the man

August 22, 2019
Social Stars

Brooks Koepka shares the funny story behind a viral photo with girlfriend Jena Sims

August 22, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursBrooks Koepka wins PGA Player of the Year over Rory…
Golf News & ToursKyle Berkshire on his (ridiculously) long drives, h…
News & ToursThe Grind - Who is the PGA Tour's Player of the Yea…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection