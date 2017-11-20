Trending
Really Bad Days

The especially brutal social media reaction to Buffalo Bills QB Nathan Peterman and his five-interception first-half performance

By
an hour ago
Nathan Peterman, Tyrod Taylor Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Chargers
Harry HowCARSON, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Quarterback Nathan Peterman #2 of the Buffalo Bills warms up alongside Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center on November 19, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The head-scratching decision by Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott to start Nathan Peterman over Tyrod Taylor might go down in NFL history as one of the most questionable moves of all time. As the interceptions kept pilling up -- totaling five INTs in the first half, a historically bad mark -- Twitter became a brutal and not-so-safe space for the former University of Pittsburgh quarterback. Like, really not safe.

Just how brutal was social media for Peterman? We're glad you asked. It's worth reliving how Twitter reacted to this historic moment.

RELATED: How'd your team do? It keeps getting rougher and rougher for the Buffalo Bills, and Nathan Peterman

We're gonna hope Peterman took the night off from Twitter. This was just a snippet of the reaction -- and it got even more brutal.

