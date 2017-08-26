John Daly (Yes, that John Daly) is in serious contention to win on the European Tour

John Daly is in serious contention to win on Sunday. Not on the Champions Tour, but on the European Tour. And no, not the Senior European Tour or the European Challenge Tour, but the actual European Tour.

After a Saturday 65, Daly trails David Horsey by three shots entering the final round at the Made In Denmark. The two-time major champ is tied for third in a group that includes 2010 U.S. Open runner-up Gregory Havret. And Daly did it all wearing these pants:

A victory would make Daly, 51, the oldest winner in European Tour history. That record is currently held by Miguel Angel Jimenez, who won the 2012 Hong Kong Open at 48.

Daly made the turn at four under, then added two more birdies on Nos. 13 and 15. He made his lone bogey of the day on the par-3 16th, but bounced back with this birdie on No. 17 that briefly tied him for the lead:

Daly, 51, won his first PGA Tour Champions event earlier this year at the Insperity Invitational, but his last victory on an under-50 major tour came at the PGA Tour's 2004 Buick Invitational. His lone regular European Tour title (not counting his two majors) was the 2001 BMW International Open. Daly is currently 14th on the senior tour's points list.

In four PGA Tour starts this season, Daly missed the cut in each and failed to shoot anything better than 73. He is currently No. 1,866 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

