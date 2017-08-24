Why Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn got serenaded by the crowd when it's not even his birthday

Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn is making his 500th career start on the European Tour at this week's Made In Denmark (Yes, that's a lot of starts and yes, that's the official name of the tournament). But in Thursday's opening round, he was part of something he's never experienced before on the golf course.

When Bjorn got to the 16th green, fans, most of whom were wearing Thomas Bjorn masks, serenaded him with one of his favorite songs, "You'll Never Walk Alone" from the musical Carousel. No, Bjorn isn't a big Broadway guy (Well, maybe he is), but the song is sung by fans of his beloved Liverpool soccer team. Aww, how thoughtful. Anyway, have a watch and listen as the crowd, led by Martin Kaymer's caddie Craig Connelly, burst into a rousing rendition of the tune:

Unfortunately, Bjorn bogeyed the hole and shot an opening 2-over-par 73 that has him well off the pace. Still, the 46-year-old had a memorable round -- it's not often you get sung to when it's not your birthday.

Just a guess, but we're going to hear that song a few times at next year's Ryder Cup.

