Hidden Talents

Louis Oosthuizen explains how that fantastic viral video of him lip-syncing came to be

By
2 hours ago

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Louis Oosthuizen has long been known for having one of the best swings in golf. But does his real talent lie in. . . lip-syncing?

"No, definitely not," Oosthuizen said with a laugh on Tuesday at Glen Oaks Club.

We beg to differ. By now, you've likely seen the video Oosthuizen posted following his T-2 finish at the PGA Championship, which put him on small list of golfers who have finished runner-up in all four majors. And if you haven't seen him passionately mouthing the words to Andra Day's "Rise Up," take a gander:

So how did this viral video come to be?

"I was more just trying to entertain the kids because they wouldn't sit still on the plane," Oosthuizen explained ahead of this week's first FedEx Cup Playoff event, the Northern Trust. "So that happened. It was quite fun."

Yes it was. Actually, Oosthuizen says he didn't even know about his career Grand Slam of sorts until a friend texted him and told him as he got on the plane to leave Charlotte. Other than the 2017 PGA, the 34-year-old's close calls in majors came at the 2015 U.S. Open, the 2015 British Open, and the 2012 Masters, the last two of which were playoff losses.

"I'm definitely not hanging my hat on it. I still want to get another major, and maybe two more," said Oosthuizen, who won the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews. "It's nice to have, but I'd rather have the No. 1s on all four."

Oosthuizen joined Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman, and Craig Wood as the seventh player to pull off the runner-up feat, but he's definitely the first to share a lip-syncing video to commemorate the accomplishment. And now we await an encore performance. Don't be shy, Louis.

