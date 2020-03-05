Trending
Joel Embiid's new nickname is inspired by one of the worst Jeopardy! answers of all time

We love this story because it's one of those classic two-birds, one-stone scenarios that makes our job even easier than it already is. Up first is something near and dear to our hearts here at The Loop: A terrible Jeopardy! answer. There's just nothing else like it on earth. Then there's content factory Joel Embiid—the subject of said terrible Jeopardy! answer—who took the source of someone else's immense shame and used it for good. This is the kind of story that keeps the lights on at Sports Internet HQ on random Thursdays in March, and we are deeply grateful for it.

Up first is Paul, who, when asked what Joel Embiid's nickname is (it's "The Process", btw) late in the Jeopardy! round on Wednesday night, answered "Do a 180?" Thanks for your service, Paul. [Ed. note: Golf Digest's Christopher Powers has requested that we use his tweet of the viral game show moment. Turns out their is an "I" in "team" if you spell it "tiem"]

RELATED: Charles Barkley and the NBA on TNT crew playing Jeopardy! went exactly as you'd imagine

If that was the end of the story, it would still be a pretty good one. But when Embiid got word of his new alias, he responded by changing his Twitter name to "Joel "Do a 180" Embiid???" while posting this little gem from high school days to welcome the updated moniker with clear eyes and a full heart.

Ah yes, the ol' running-out-of-court trick. Breaks the 2-3 zone every time.

Anyway, that's pretty much it, a good value story if we've ever seen one, especially when paired with a fairly positive cancer update from the man, the myth, the legend Alex Trebek. So here's to another year of hilariously botched the sports categories. Keep 'em coming, Trebek.

RELATED: Golden Globe winner Regina King narrowly avoids being karate-kicked into oblivion by Joel Embiid

