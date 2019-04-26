Charles Barkley and the NBA on TNT crew playing Jeopardy! went exactly as you'd imagine

Jeopardy!, in the immortal words of Zoolander's Mugatu, is "so hot right now." Professional sports gambler James Holzhauer has taken the country by storm and given Alex Trebeck and Co. their best-ever ratings during a dominant winning streak. But as we found out on Thursday night, professional sports players aren't quite as skilled at the trivia game.
Charles Barkley and the NBA on TNT crew played an abbreviated version of the game show following the Spurs-Nuggets contest, and, well, it went exactly as you'd imagine. There were bad answers, perplexing answers, and a whole lot of laughs from Chuck, Shaq, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, who plays the role of Trebeck flawlessly. Here's a sampling that includes Smith getting a clue wrong and then purposely telling Shaq the wrong answer so he'd get it wrong too:
Even Holzhauer and Ken Jennings would have to appreciate that savvy strategy. And here's another clip in which Barkley correctly gets a clue about Over-eaters Anonymous (Holzhauer got a similar clue correct earlier in the week), much to the delight of Ernie:
Give me this over Game of Thrones any day. Let's hope this becomes a nightly feature.
