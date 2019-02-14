Golden Globe winner Regina King narrowly avoids being karate-kicked into oblivion by Joel Embiid

As exciting as sitting court side at a NBA game looks, it also seems a bit dangerous. One minute you're enjoying the up close and personal action and the next minute there is a 7-foot, 250-pound giant barreling into you as he tries to save the ball. Just ask Jason Day's wife Ellie, who found herself in this exact situation a few years ago when LeBron James crashed into her in Cleveland and she ended up leaving the arena on a stretcher.

The same thing nearly happened to actress Regina King on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, where the dumpster fire of a New York Knicks team faced off with the Philadelphia 76ers. King, who just won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk , was minding her own business in celebrity row when Sixers center Joel Embiid, who stands at 7 feet and weighs 249 pounds, came rushing toward her. Luckily for King, Embiid reacted quickly and leapt over her, narrowly avoiding karate-kicking her into another dimension:

King was extremely thankful she didn't have to leave the game in an ambulance, and sent out a tweet praising Embiid's athleticism afterwards:

Crisis averted is putting it lightly. Look at the freaking size of Embiid compared to her:

The guy is ENORMOUS, and one MSG Network statistician found that out the hard way. As lucky as King was, that's how unlucky this dude was:

Shoutout to that guy for popping back up continuing his statistician-ing. He took a bullet for King, and he should be praised accordingly. That's Rod Tidwell's wife, and we must protect her at all costs. Embiid agrees.

"It's good that I saved her life, I guess, but someone else had to, like, take that," Embiid said to ESPN.com . "I'm sorry about that."