'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' might be the greatest competitive event of all time

Hear us out. The Challenge was fun . The Match mostly delivered . McGregor vs. Mayweather was a trainwreck, but a fun trainwreck. The Battle of Sexes made up for what it lacked in entertainment with enlightenment. None, however, have been as potentially seismic, exhilarating, or as eye-wateringly smart as 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time', a just-announced primetime special pitting Jeopardy!'s three undisputed GOATS—Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer—against each other in a knock-down, drag-out dog fight for ultimate know-it-all bragging rights (and one million bucks.) Buckle up those thinking caps, America. This is gonna get nuts.

This is the matchup Jeopardy! fans have been clamoring since James Holzhauer first embarked on his reign of trivia terror this spring: The OG vs. The New G . . . plus some guy named Brad. But while Rutter lacks the star power of his competitors, sleep on him at your own peril. Rutter is the highest earning Jeopardy! contestant ever, milking ABC to the tune of $4,788,436, and is 21-0 in matches against human opponents (he and Ken Jennings both lost to IBM's Watson in 2011.) If you're betting type, you can probably get pretty good value on Rutter right now. Just saying . . .

But first he'll have to overcome Jennings, GOAT Zero and holder of the Cal Ripken Jr.-esque record of 74-consecutive Jeopardy! victories, and Jeopardy James himself, the flashy, big-betting new kid who just vanquished his nemesis Emma Boettcher—the woman who halted his 33-game win streak in June—to claim the 2019 Tournament of Champions. Keeping everything purring, as always, will be Alex Trebek, who despite an ongoing battle with Pancreatic Cancer, returns to host the bare-knuckle brains boxing match.

The 79-year-old has the most incredible streak of them all, hosting every Jeopardy! episode since 1984. Trebek has recently hinted that his time at the helm of Jeopardy! may be coming to a close, telling CTV , "I will keep doing it (the show) as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish." As if the ridiculous gobs of brainpower on stage weren't enough, the prospect of this being Trebek's last hurrah as Jeopardy! host makes this must-see TV.

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' will one-up Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve, the College Football Playoff national championship, and the Super Bowl starting Tuesday, January 7th at 8 p.m ET.