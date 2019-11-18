Trending
Let them Fight

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' might be the greatest competitive event of all time

By
23 minutes ago

Hear us out. The Challenge was fun. The Match mostly delivered. McGregor vs. Mayweather was a trainwreck, but a fun trainwreck. The Battle of Sexes made up for what it lacked in entertainment with enlightenment. None, however, have been as potentially seismic, exhilarating, or as eye-wateringly smart as 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time', a just-announced primetime special pitting Jeopardy!'s three undisputed GOATS—Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer—against each other in a knock-down, drag-out dog fight for ultimate know-it-all bragging rights (and one million bucks.) Buckle up those thinking caps, America. This is gonna get nuts.

This is the matchup Jeopardy! fans have been clamoring since James Holzhauer first embarked on his reign of trivia terror this spring: The OG vs. The New G . . . plus some guy named Brad. But while Rutter lacks the star power of his competitors, sleep on him at your own peril. Rutter is the highest earning Jeopardy! contestant ever, milking ABC to the tune of $4,788,436, and is 21-0 in matches against human opponents (he and Ken Jennings both lost to IBM's Watson in 2011.) If you're betting type, you can probably get pretty good value on Rutter right now. Just saying . . .

RELATED: This is it, this is the worst answer in Jeopardy! history

But first he'll have to overcome Jennings, GOAT Zero and holder of the Cal Ripken Jr.-esque record of 74-consecutive Jeopardy! victories, and Jeopardy James himself, the flashy, big-betting new kid who just vanquished his nemesis Emma Boettcher—the woman who halted his 33-game win streak in June—to claim the 2019 Tournament of Champions. Keeping everything purring, as always, will be Alex Trebek, who despite an ongoing battle with Pancreatic Cancer, returns to host the bare-knuckle brains boxing match.

The 79-year-old has the most incredible streak of them all, hosting every Jeopardy! episode since 1984. Trebek has recently hinted that his time at the helm of Jeopardy! may be coming to a close, telling CTV, "I will keep doing it (the show) as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish." As if the ridiculous gobs of brainpower on stage weren't enough, the prospect of this being Trebek's last hurrah as Jeopardy! host makes this must-see TV.

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' will one-up Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve, the College Football Playoff national championship, and the Super Bowl starting Tuesday, January 7th at 8 p.m ET.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Let them Fight

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' might be the greatest competitive event of all time

23 minutes ago
CFL Guys

Ultimate Canadian Football Guy has worn shorts for 18 straight years after bet that Winnipeg...

2 hours ago
Big Man On Campus

The PHOTOGRAPHER from the Georgia-Auburn game is our college football star of the week

4 hours ago
Christmas Hell

A man's guide to surviving Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" marathon

5 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The Houston Astros are giving the Patriots a real challenge for Most Loathsome Franchise

5 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Sunday was a rough day to be named Nelson Agholor

7 hours ago
Tour Life

PGA Tour pros have emotional meeting with. . . some guy they met through a video game

November 15, 2019
The Hell's Going On Out There

Grown man begins to cry on the phone over Myles Garrett situation on the "Boomer & Gio" show

November 15, 2019
Man vs. Beast

Mongooses take a liking to a golf ball at Nedbank Golf Challenge

November 14, 2019
What a Shame

You really hate to see Notre Dame's 273-game home sellout streak come to an end this weekend

November 14, 2019
Rivalries

Matt Damon told an all-time great story about Phil Jackson cursing him and Mark Wahlberg out...

November 14, 2019
Tough Crowd

Watch the Lakers bench literally laugh at their own teammate after his layup got stuck against...

November 14, 2019
Family Matters

Austin Rivers helps get Doc Rivers ejected, is world's most ruthless son

November 14, 2019
Anatomy Of...

An anatomy of Jim Harbaugh's cursed holiday catalog cover

November 13, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Dawgs...

November 13, 2019
Innovation

Offensive lineman does cartwheel mid-play in most deliciously MACtion moment of the year

November 13, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: All rise for Coach O

November 13, 2019
Cheattown, USA

Has a more Boston thing ever happened than the lights going off at the Bruins game as the team...

November 13, 2019
Related
The Loop'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' might be the g…
The LoopUltimate Canadian Football Guy has worn shorts for …
Golf News & ToursBrendon Todd and the art of the painful comeback - …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved