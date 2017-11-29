Twitter Feuds31 minutes ago

Jason Dufner roasts Brandel Chamblee after getting blocked by him on Twitter

By
Andrew Redington

Earlier this year, Brandel Chamblee estimated he's blocked 20,000(!) people on Twitter. On Tuesday, the Golf Channel analyst added to that total -- and showed even major champs aren't immune from his serial social media shielding.

RELATED: Brandel Chamblee and Rory McIlroy are in a Twitter feud (Again)

Jason Dufner shared that he's the latest to get a Brandel block. The 2013 PGA champ and five-time PGA Tour winner seemed amused, but also took it as an opportunity to roast Chamblee:

Ouch. So what caused all this animosity? No, it wasn't an argument over Tiger Woods' latest comeback. Instead, Dufner came to the defense of his swing coach, Chuck Cook (No. 3 on Golf Digest's most recent list of the 50 Best Teachers in America), after someone said Chamblee made some comments at a teaching seminar that upset the longtime instructor. Dufner then got into a back-and-forth with another person, but kept also replying to Chamblee, who asked him several times to take him off the thread. Anyway, here's how Chamblee explained his decision to block Dufner and others:

And here's the Dufner tweet Chamblee was referring to:

Dufner isn't the only PGA Tour pro to get into a recent Twitter feud over golf instruction with Chamblee lately. Both Billy Horschel and Patrick Rodgers have also been critical of Chamblee's analysis in the past weeks. Chamblee has also traded Twitter jabs with Rory McIlroy on several occasions the past couple years.

After getting blocked, Jason Dufner retweeted a few people who took his side in the squabble. Then he gave his followers a challenge:

To which many replied they already had been blocked by Brandel. Because again, 20,000 is a lot of people.

PODCAST: Brandel Chamblee on his spat with David Duval on live TV

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods' quest to show kids, his own and those …
Golf News & ToursJustin Thomas has the perfect approach for his pair…
Golf News & ToursIs Tiger Woods done? 5 reasons why he's far from fi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection