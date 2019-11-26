The 50 Best Teachers In America

What does a great golf instructor look like? It has never been harder to fit one into some kind of standard teacher template.

The members of Golf Digest's newest 50 Best Teachers list can certainly be found in the traditional places and playing their traditional roles—working with the greatest players in the world on PGA Tour ranges and sharing decades of acquired wisdom from the most prestigious practice facilities on the planet.

But each biennial survey has proved to be a sensitive tool for measuring the emerging prominence of teachers joining the national instruction conversation. And many of the fast-rising and new members of the group are building their reputations and profiles in different and less-traditional ways—from short-game and coaching specialization to scientific research and reaching the masses through social media.

For 20 years, Golf Digest has produced the most comprehensive instructor rankings in the game—anchored by peer evaluation from hundreds of elite teachers across the country. The 2019-’20 rankings are our most ambitious yet. We asked more teachers to vote in our two-tiered national and regional survey than ever before—more than 1,500—and expanded the palette of local instructors they could evaluate beyond the borders of their states. The lists you see here are the summary of their collective evaluation.

The results reveal both the giants in golf instruction—like Butch Harmon, who was voted No. 1 nationally for the 10th time in the 11 surveys we’ve done since 2000—and the nearly 1,000 talented rank-and-file teachers on our best-in-state-lists who fix swings near you.

2018 Ranking in parentheses

▶ New To The Ranking

1.) BUTCH HARMON (1)

VOTES: 3,130 LESSON RATE: $1,500/hour

FACILITY: Butch Harmon School of Golf (Rio Secco G.C.), Henderson, Nev.

2.) MIKE ADAMS (2)

VOTES: 1,611

LESSON RATE: $350/hour

FACILITY: Fiddler's Elbow C.C., Bedminster Twp., N.J.

3.) MIKE BENDER (6)

VOTES: 1,499

LESSON RATE: $300/hour

FACILITY: Mike Bender Golf Academy at Magnolia Plantation, Lake Mary, Fla.

4.) DAVID LEADBETTER (7)

VOTES: 1,314

LESSON RATE: $750/hour

FACILITY: David Leadbetter Golf Academy at ChampionsGate, Orlando

5.) CHUCK COOK (3)

VOTES: 1,268

LESSON RATE: $350/hour

FACILITY: University of Texas G.C. in Austin

6.) CLAUDE HARMON III (12)

VOTES: 1,234

LESSON RATE: $450/hour

FACILITY: Butch Harmon Floridian, Palm City, Fla.

7.) JIM MCLEAN (4)

VOTES: 1,233

LESSON RATE: $450/hour

FACILITY: Jim McLean Golf School at The Biltmore Miami, Coral Gables, Fla.

8.) SEAN FOLEY (10)

VOTES: 1,212

LESSON RATE: $1,000/hour

FACILITY: Sean Foley Performance at EaglesDream (Timacuan G.C.), Lake Mary, Fla.

9.) CHRIS COMO (17)

VOTES: 1,149

LESSON RATE: $10,000/day

FACILITY: Dallas National Golf Club, Dallas; Golf & Body, New York

10.) CAMERON MCCORMICK (5)

VOTES: 1,117

LESSON RATE: $500/hour

FACILITY: Altus Performance at Trinity Forest G.C., Dallas

▶ 11.) GEORGE GANKAS

VOTES: 1,037 LESSON RATE: $800/hour

FACILITY: Westlake G. Cse., Westlake Village, Calif.

12.) JAMES SIECKMANN (16)

VOTES: 1,021

LESSON RATE: $250/hour

FACILITY: Golf Academy at Shadow Ridge C.C., Omaha

13.) MARTIN HALL (11)

VOTES: 1,010 LESSON RATE: $250/hour

FACILITY: The Club at Ibis, West Palm Beach

14.) JIM HARDY (9)

VOTES: 905

LESSON RATE: $500/hour

FACILITY: Plane Truth Golf at BlackHorse G.C., Cypress, Texas

15) TODD ANDERSON (T-14)

VOTES: 844

LESSON RATE: $450/hour

FACILITY: PGA Tour’s Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach

16.) MICHAEL BREED (13)

VOTES: 816

LESSON RATE: $500/hour

FACILITY: Michael Breed Golf Academy (Trump G. Links at Ferry Point), New York City

17.) MARK BLACKBURN (35)

VOTES: 759

LESSON RATE: $350/hour

FACILITY: Blackburn Golf Academy at Greystone G. & C.C., Birmingham, Ala.

18.) PIA NILSSON (T-14)

VOTES: 739

LESSON RATE: $400/hour

FACILITY: Vision54 (Talking Stick G.C.), Scottsdale

19.) MIKE MALASKA (19)

VOTES: 711

LESSON RATE: $400/hour

FACILITY: Malaska Golf at Superstition Mountain G. & C.C., Gold Canyon, Ariz.

20.) STAN UTLEY (25)

VOTES: 671

LESSON RATE: $500/hour

FACILITY: Grayhawk Learning Center, Scottsdale

21.) HANK HANEY (8)

VOTES: 655

LESSON RATE: $15,000/day

FACILITY: Hank Haney Golf Ranch at Vista Ridge, Lewisville, Texas

22.) ANDY PLUMMER (26)

VOTES: 636

LESSON RATE: $350/hour

FACILITY: Stack & Tilt Miami at Turnberry Isle, Aventura, Fla.

23.) LYNN MARRIOTT (24)

VOTES: 619

LESSON RATE: $400/hour

FACILITY: Vision54 (Talking Stick G.C.), Scottsdale

24.) MICHAEL HEBRON (23)

VOTES: 590

LESSON RATE: $145/hour

FACILITY: Smithtown (N.Y.) Landing G. Cse.

25.) ANDREW RICE (34)

VOTES: 588

LESSON RATE: $200/hour

FACILITY: The C. at Savannah Harbor, Savannah, Ga.

26.) SCOTT HAMILTON (30)

VOTES: 555

LESSON RATE: $400/hour

FACILITY: Scott Hamilton Golf Academy at Cartersville (Ga.) C.C.

▶ 27.) DANA DAHLQUIST

VOTES: 549

LESSON RATE: $350/hour

FACILITY: El Dorado Park G. Cse., Long Beach, Calif.

28.) BRIAN MANZELLA (29)

VOTES: 521

LESSON RATE: $200/hour

FACILITY: Brian Manzella Golf Academy at English Turn G. & C.C., New Orleans

29.) BOB TOSKI (18)

VOTES: 525

LESSON RATE: $250/hour

FACILITY: Toski Golf, Lake Worth, Fla.

30.) BILL HARMON (22)

VOTES: 521

LESSON RATE: $250/hour

FACILITY: Bill Harmon Performance Center at Toscana C.C., Indian Wells, Calif.

31.) DAVE PHILLIPS (37)

VOTES: 502

LESSON RATE: $300/hour

FACILITY: TPI, Oceanside, Calif.

32.) MICHAEL JACOBS (32)

VOTES: 499

LESSON RATE: $300/hour

FACILITY: Jacobs 3D Golf at Rock Hill G. & C.C., Manorville, N.Y.

▶ T-33.) NICK CLEARWATER

VOTES: 489

LESSON RATE: $300/hour

FACILITY: GolfTEC Headquarters, Englewood, Colo.

▶ T-33.) DAVID ORR

VOTES: 489

LESSON RATE: $250/hour

FACILITY: Pine Needles Lodge & G.C., Southern Pines, N.C.

35.) JIM SUTTIE (35)

VOTES: 479

LESSON RATE: $190/hour

FACILITY: The Golf Academy at TwinEagles, Naples, Fla.

▶ 36.) MARTIN CHUCK

VOTES: 468

LESSON RATE: $265/hour

FACILITY: Tour Striker Golf Academy at Raven G.C., Phoenix

37.) RANDY SMITH (31)

VOTES: 444

LESSON RATE: $200/hour

FACILITY: Royal Oaks G.C., Dallas

38.) DAVE PELZ (33)

VOTES: 428

LESSON RATE: $20,000/day

FACILITY: Dave Pelz Scoring Game Schools, Austin

T-39.) MIKE BENNETT (36)

VOTES: 408

LESSON RATE: $300/hour

FACILITY: Stack & Tilt Miami at Turnberry Isle, Aventura, Fla.

T-39.) DAVE STOCKTON (28)

VOTES: 408

LESSON RATE: $600/hour

FACILITY: Stockton Golf, Redlands, Calif.

▶ 41.) GRANT WAITE

VOTES: 388

LESSON RATE: $500/hour

FACILITY: C.C. of Ocala (Fla.)

42.) BERNIE NAJAR (41)

VOTES: 384

LESSON RATE: $200/hour

FACILITY: Caves Valley G.C., Owings Mills, Md.

▶ 43.) TONY RUGGIERO

VOTES: 370

LESSON RATE: $300/hour

FACILITY: C.C. of Mobile (Ala.); Frederica G.C., St. Simons Island, Ga.

44.) RICK SMITH (45)

VOTES: 366

LESSON RATE: $600/hour

FACILITY: Rick Smith Golf Performance Center at Trump National Doral, Miami

▶ T-45.) JAMES LEITZ

VOTES: 363

LESSON RATE: $150/hour

FACILITY: James Leitz Golf at Tchefuncta C.C., Covington, La.

▶ T-45.) BOYD SUMMERHAYS

VOTES: 363

LESSON RATE: $400/hour

FACILITY: McDowell Mountain G.C., Scottsdale

47.) CHERYL ANDERSON (T-46)

VOTES: 358

LESSON RATE: $200/hour

FACILITY: Mike Bender Golf Academy (Magnolia Plantation G.C.), Lake Mary, Fla.

48.) KEVIN WEEKS (42)

VOTES: 354

LESSON RATE: $200/hour

FACILITY: Cog Hill G. & C.C., Lemont, Ill.

49.) JOHN DUNIGAN (39)

VOTES: 350

LESSON RATE: $200/hour

FACILITY: White Manor C.C., Malvern, Pa.

T-50.) PETER KOSTIS (43)

VOTES: 334

LESSON RATE: $350/hour

FACILITY: Grayhawk Learning Center (Grayhawk G.C.), Scottsdale

▶ T-50.) TRILLIUM ROSE

VOTES: 334

LESSON RATE: $180/hour

FACILITY: Woodmont C.C., Rockville, Md.

T-50.) CRAIG SHANKLAND (T-46)

VOTES: 334

LESSON RATE: $160/hour

FACILITY: LPGA International, Daytona Beach

