Trending
Gambling

If you're thinking about betting against the L.A. Rams this week, then you're going to love this stat

By
2 hours ago
Alvin Kamara
Harry How

The L.A. Rams have been running through the NFL like a freight train this season, jumping out to a league-best 8-0 record and scoring 29 or more points in seven of those games. Four times they've won by 12 or more, and five times by at least a touchdown. There's been some squeakers, like a 33-31 road win over Seattle and last week's wild 29-27 win at home over the Green Bay Packers, but for the most part, they have rarely been in grave danger of losing a game.

RELATED: The L.A. Rams emerge as BIG favorites to win the Super Bowl

According to vegasinsider.com, the Rams have been decent against the spread this season as well, posting a 4-3-1 record. This week L.A. rolls into New Orleans as a 1.5-point favorite over the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, a notoriously tough place to play against Drew Brees and what's almost always a high-powered offense. Is this the week the Rams fall?

That will be the question every week going forward as long as L.A. remains undefeated. Each game will become a must-see event, as the Rams will get every opponent's best shot. By far their toughest test will be the Saints, a team that's arguably just as hot as L.A., having ripped off six straight since their opening weekend loss to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Along the way they've scored 30 or more four times and impressively won four games on the road, including their last two. Yet still, they are a small underdog on their home turf, which makes them an enticing play to win the game outright.

While this could be considered a sucker bet, especially for idiots like me who should not be giving out advice, consider this stat from the great RJ Bell:

If you were thinking about betting the Saints already, then you love to see that stat. We knew the Saints were good at home, but 22 straight with a winning record is on another level. And 17-4-1 against the spread should make you feel good too, but when's the last time they were a home underdog? That would be week 2 of last season against the New England Patriots, who were favored by six points and won the game 36-20. Before that you had to go back to week 8 of the 2016 season, when the Saints beat the Seahawks outright as a 1-point home dog. Two weeks prior to that, they also beat the Panthers at home as a 2.5-point home dog. It's a small recent sample size, but aside from the Pats loss, the Saints are comfortable in just about any role inside the Dome. Plus, you might as well start betting against the Rams every week anyway. While they are the best team in the NFL, the Packers and Seahawks games showed they are far from unstoppable.

RELATED: Rams defensive end gives perfect answer when asked what L.A.'s record would be if Jeff Fisher was still head coach

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley doesn't seem to know how many games are in an NBA season during (weak) Kings...

15 minutes ago
Sack Snacks

Cowboys' defensive end named Tank to wear Snickers cleats on Monday Night Football

2 hours ago
Gambling

If you're thinking about betting against the L.A. Rams this week, then you're going to love...

2 hours ago
Well Played

UCF football's most legit claim to a national title involves their celebrating punter

3 hours ago
To Beard Or Not To Beard

10 guys who should NEVER participate in No-Shave November

5 hours ago
Who Wants Action?

How to bet the Raiders vs. 49ers game, because that's the ONLY reason to watch it

a day ago
Daggers

Ravens defensive coordinator roasts Le'Veon Bell ahead of game against Steelers

a day ago
Truth Hurts

Rams defensive end gives perfect answer when asked what L.A.'s record would be if Jeff Fisher...

November 1, 2018
Boozeball

Boston Red Sox have racked up $600,000 in bar tabs since winning the World Series

November 1, 2018
Well Played

Golf won the Battle of Halloween costumes thanks to Jordan Spieth's caddie's kid

November 1, 2018
Wait, What?

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie says Kermit the Frog meme played role in his game winner

November 1, 2018
Picky Drinkers

Short guy Dustin Pedroia REALLY hates warm beer

October 31, 2018
Gambling

That Todd Gurley "knee" crushed Vegas sportsbooks, while earning one gambler over $600,000

October 31, 2018
Football Guy

Matt Patricia goes full dad mode, tells reporter to "sit up" and to "have a little respect for...

October 31, 2018
Come Together

Alabama billboard trolls LSU fans ruthlessly...for a good cause

October 31, 2018
Twins

Aaron Gordon dressed up a Aaron Judge for Halloween and yep, they're definitely the same...

October 31, 2018
Upgrades

Reese's "candy converter" allows you to trade in your unwanted Halloween candy

October 31, 2018
ADRIANNNN!

The Philadelphia 76ers' new City Edition unis are inspired by Rocky's nasty sweatsuit

October 30, 2018
Related
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Buffalo Bills …
The LoopHow did Sean Payton handle the loss to the Vikings?…
The LoopHow to bet the Raiders vs. 49ers game, because that…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection