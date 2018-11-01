Trending
Truth Hurts

Rams defensive end gives perfect answer when asked what L.A.'s record would be if Jeff Fisher was still head coach

By
3 hours ago

As incredible as Patrick Mahomes has been in Kansas City, the best storyline at the halfway point of the NFL season has to be the play of the L.A. Rams. After a gutty win (and gut-wrenching for some) last Sunday over the Green Bay Packers, they moved to a league-best 8-0, making them the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. Even with a daunting schedule coming up (@New Orleans, vs. Seattle, vs. Kansas City in Mexico City), they don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon, as evidenced by their current odds to win the Super Bowl.

Much of the credit for their success has been given to second-year head coach Sean McVay, as it should be. The hotshot young coach took over a team that, with a few of its current stars, had gone 17-31 over the previous three seasons. Under McVay's watch they've gone a remarkable 19-5, which not only speaks to his coaching prowess but to the talent that was on the roster before he took over. The Rams obviously made plenty of key additions this past offseason that are paying off, but franchise cornerstones Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald and Jared Goff were all on the 4-12 2016 squad that was coached by Jeff Fisher.

Fisher has since become a running joke on the internet for going 7-9 throughout his entire career, and added fuel to that fire by saying they wouldn't go "f-ing 7-9" on HBO's "Hard Knocks". He did not, in fact, go 7-9 in 2016, instead going 4-9 before being fired, which stinks, because it would have been an epic 3-0 end to the season for the Rams.

Defensive end Michael Brockers was on all five of Fisher's Rams teams, starting in 2012 when they went 7-8-1, then 7-9 in 2013, then 6-10 in 2014 and finally, 7-9 in 2015. So Brockers has seen firsthand the difference McVay and his staff have made, instantly turning the franchise into a winning one. That's why he gave this brutally honest and perfect answer to Fox Sports' Kristine Leahy, who asked what the team's record would be at the end of the season if Fisher were still at the helm.

"Man... I don't know, 7-9?" said Brockers before grimacing as if he wish he didn't say it. "Ugh, that sucks, and I love you [Jeff] Fisher, I just want to let you know thanks for the opportunity, but, 7-9."

Ouch. The truth hurts. Here's the full clip:

It's hard to believe that not only did Fisher lead the Tennessee Titans to the closest Super Bowl loss ever, but he had them rolling for almost a decade. Just look at their run from 1999 to 2008:

And now Fisher is nothing but a punch line. That's the NFL for ya.

RELATED: Matt Patricia goes full dad mode, tells reporter to "sit up" and to "have a little respect for the process"

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Who Wants Action?

How to bet the Raiders vs. 49ers game, because that's the ONLY reason to watch it

an hour ago
Daggers

Ravens defensive coordinator roasts Le'Veon Bell ahead of game against Steelers

2 hours ago
Truth Hurts

Rams defensive end gives perfect answer when asked what L.A.'s record would be if Jeff Fisher...

3 hours ago
Boozeball

Boston Red Sox have racked up $600,000 in bar tabs since winning the World Series

5 hours ago
Well Played

Golf won the Battle of Halloween costumes thanks to Jordan Spieth's caddie's kid

6 hours ago
Wait, What?

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie says Kermit the Frog meme played role in his game winner

7 hours ago
Picky Drinkers

Short guy Dustin Pedroia REALLY hates warm beer

October 31, 2018
Gambling

That Todd Gurley "knee" crushed Vegas sportsbooks, while earning one gambler over $600,000

October 31, 2018
Football Guy

Matt Patricia goes full dad mode, tells reporter to "sit up" and to "have a little respect for...

October 31, 2018
Come Together

Alabama billboard trolls LSU fans ruthlessly...for a good cause

October 31, 2018
Twins

Aaron Gordon dressed up a Aaron Judge for Halloween and yep, they're definitely the same...

October 31, 2018
Upgrades

Reese's "candy converter" allows you to trade in your unwanted Halloween candy

October 31, 2018
ADRIANNNN!

The Philadelphia 76ers' new City Edition unis are inspired by Rocky's nasty sweatsuit

October 30, 2018
The Grind

Cameron Champ’s perfect timing, Paulina Gretzky’s interesting Halloween costume, and the worst...

October 30, 2018
Hoodies sold separately

Last-minute sports Halloween costume ideas for the lazy and uninspired

October 30, 2018
Grittyween

Gritty costumes and Gritty O' Lanterns have taken over Halloween

October 30, 2018
Multitasking

High school football coach FaceTimes with team during game while his wife is in labor, is to...

October 30, 2018
Haunted Cleveland

Pregnant Cleveland Browns fan and true Ohioan dresses up as Bob Wylie for Halloween

October 29, 2018
Related
The Loop12 of the most obvious sports quotes of all time, b…
The LoopHow to bet the Raiders vs. 49ers game, because that…
The LoopWait, was Phil Jackson's New York Knicks tenure rea…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection