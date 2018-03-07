Trending
Pros -- they're just like us!

How do you stop Justin Thomas? Take him to the dentist

Justin Thomas is on such a roll right now that even when he finished runner-up to Phil Mickelson at last week's WGC-Mexico Championship, he still gave golf fans the highlight of the season so far with that ridiculous hole-out from 121 yards on the final hole of regulation. But Thomas, the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year and the early front-runner to win the award again, finally had a truly rough day this week. It just happened nowhere near a golf course.

On Wednesday, the World No. 2 who has won seven of his past 32 starts on the PGA Tour took a trip to the dentist. And let's just say he didn't get a typical cleaning. . .

Loading

View on Instagram

Rough. . .

Thomas isn't playing in this week's Valspar Championship, but don't worry, JT. According to WebMD, "It should only take a few days for you to heal and feel back to normal" after having wisdom teeth removed. And in the meantime, you have the perfect excuse to drown your pain in those milkshakes you love. Go knock on Jack Nicklaus' door. He's probably got an entire walk-in freezer of his ice cream in his basement.

