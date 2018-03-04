It's only the beginning of March, but Justin Thomas might've just delivered the shot of the year.

To cap off a miraculous turn-around—Thomas trailed by 11 shots to start the weekend, after saying he had never felt more uncomfortable with a golf club in his hands—Thomas has shot 62-64 on the weekend at the WGC-Mexico Championship. All of that being true, nothing was more impressive than this shot from Thomas on the 72nd hole at Chapultepec Golf Club.

And how about that reaction?

This might end up being a walk-off eagle hole-out for the win, and one of the most memorable shots in recent PGA Tour memory. Thomas finished up with the leaders having a handful of more holes to play—so while that shot gave him a two-shot lead at the time, Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton and others still have a chance to match his 16-under total.

Still, considering where Thomas was entering the weekend, and the fact he played his final 36 holes in 16 under—matching Stuart Appleby's total at the 2010 Greenbrier Classic for the lowest score in relation to par on the weekend in PGA Tour history—Thomas' achievement is beyond impressive.

We'll see if Thomas can make it back-to-back wins, following his playoff heroics at the Honda Classic last weekend .

