Former NFL player's parody of how players dress on game day is gold, Jerry, gold

You may remember Andrew Hawkins from your fantasy bench back in 2016. The waiver wire wide receiver spent six seasons in the NFL with the Bengals and Browns after winning back-to-back Grey Cups with the Montreal Alouettes in 2009 and 2010. In 2016, Hawkins tallied 63 catches for 824 yards and two touchdowns in the actual NFL, by far his greatest football achievement . . . until now.

On Sunday, Hawkins kicked off his post-football career as a struggling internet comedian with this hilarious parody of how different types of players arrive at the stadium on Sundays. From the guy trying to walk beside the star QB to Eli "Khakis" Manning, Hawkins covers the full gamut of game day drip and, judging by the 2+ million views he's already racked up, might not be struggling for long.

Pretty funny stuff across the board, but the best is unquestionably, unequivocally pre- and post-Ciara Russell Wilson, which is so damn on the nose not even Russ could resist retweeting it.

Leveled up, indeed. For reference, this was Russell Wilson then . . .

. . . and this is Russell Wilson now.

Not bad, Russ. Not bad at all. And same goes to you, Andrew. Welcome to show business.

RELATED: John Daly fires shot across Vijay's bow with his own grueling workout video

