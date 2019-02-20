Trending
Let's Get Ready to Rumble

John Daly fires shot across Vijay's bow with his own grueling workout video

By
43 minutes ago

A week or two ago, we called Vijay Singh the Ivan Drago of the Champions Tour in response to his viral workout videos, some even executed while wearing a golf glove. But if Vijay is indeed Drago, then who is his Rocky? Well, if this latest training montage is to be believed (and trust us, you have to see it to believe it), then we may finally have our answer.

Ladies and gentlemen, allows us to present John Freakin' Daly.

OK, so maybe Big John's training regimen is a little more Apollo Creed than Rocky Balboa these days—and we all know how that turned out for Apollo when he faced Drago (spoiler alert: he died)—but there's still something to be said for Daly's Margaritaville method. The proverbial carrot has been substituted for the literal Big Mac and the tractor tires for pool tubes. He gets to wear flip flops on the treadmill and take french fry breaks. In other words, there's nothing not to love about Daly's everyman ethos...unless, of course, you're his cardiologist.

The real question, however, is how Vijay feels about this challenge to his Champions Tour belt, and from the looks of things, he's not losing any sleep over it.

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: The European Tour's "Content Committee" video is the funniest thing you'll see today

