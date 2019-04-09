Conor Sketches is back with a fresh batch of hilarious Masters impressions

It was about this time last year that we were first introduced to the many (and very familiar) personalities of Conor Moore , an Irish comedian with a penchant for PGA Tour mimicry. Since that faithful video, he's moved stateside and started plying his trade over at Golf Channel, tackling everything from The Open to Tiger Woods . He even paved the way for golf's first swing impressionist . It's been a big, busy year for Conor, but despite the jam-packed calendar, he still found time to craft another Masters masterpiece and, dare we say it, it might be hist best work yet.

A lot of Conor's familiar characters—from shoe-polish-beard Dustin Johnson to Ian "GOAT" Poulter—are present and in fine fettle, but there's also plenty of unsettled comedic territory for the regulars to enjoy. There's another glimpse of his spot-on Tiger and a predictably aggro Gary Player cameo. There's a perfectly rendered alien clone of Rickie Fowler and absurdist touches like SIR Nick Faldo in a knight's helmet and Sergio in water wings. Oh, and whatever you do, hang around for the end, when even Firecracker Francesco makes an appearance.

If you're wondering how the players themselves feel about Conor's impressions, well that probably varies pretty widely (you'll notice a conspicuous absence of recent champions and noted thin-skinners Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth). Something tells us they're preoccupied with far more important issues this week, however...like the effect of azalea pollen on ball rotation and whether or not they're a 42 regular or a 42 short.