How Does He Do It?

Former Golf Channel star Holly Sonders gets engaged to professional gambler Vegas Dave

By
33 minutes ago

True love is not dead.

On Tuesday, former FOX Sports and Golf Channel personality Holly Sonders announced on Instagram that she is engaged to Dave Oancea, a professional sports gambler known as "Vegas Dave." Both Sonders and Oancea posted photos of the proposal, which took place on a beach in Playa Balandra, Mexico. "I never thought this day would ever happen," wrote Oancea:

Sonders, 32, was most recently linked to Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, though their courtship was never confirmed by Kingsbury himself. Sonders, however, had no problem flaunting that they were, in fact, "a thing."

RELATED: Holly Sonders Golf Digest cover shoot

But it appears Sonders has already moved on with "Vegas Dave," who touts himself as the "Futures King" on his website, referring to his ability to win on long shot future bets. "His amazing talent for betting on long shots has helped him build a lucrative career in Las Vegas for the last 15 years," reads the "About" section of itsvegasdave.com. "Because of his recent success, Dave was able to do what only 1% of the world could do, and that’s beat Vegas. When I say beat Vegas I mean he beat them bad. The result of this has caused all the major sports books to ban Vegas Dave."

Sonders and Oancea first went on a date two weeks ago to a fine establishment called Crazy Girls in Hollywood. Oancea posted video that can be seen on his Instagram page.

Oancea, 43, is best-known for his appearance in the four-part Showtime documentary series titled "Action," which explored the recent legalization of sports gambling, its impact on the gambling community and the highs and lows of sports gambling in general. Oancea was one of the main characters, and let's just say the show didn't cast him in the most positive light, though he needed no help with that. In April of 2017, Oancea was indicted on 19 felony charges for allegedly using bogus social security numbers to open player accounts at casinos. He was able to avoid any jail time, but was barred from Nevada sports books for three years.

That has not stopped Oancea from continuing to bet on sports and charge fellow bettors for his picks. He sends daily video updates, and Sonders has become his costar:

We wish these two nothing but the best going forward. To steal Vegas Dave's famous line, how does he do it?

RELATED: Holly Sonders' hilarious slip of the tongue

