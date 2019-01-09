Holly Sonders and new Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury are now internet official

Hoo boy, Kliff Kingsbury is having a good week, let me tell ya. Five days ago he was speeding toward an ugly legal battle with USC over permission to interview for NFL coordinator positions, and now the former Air Raid captain is not only HEAD COACH (yes, you read that right) of the Arizona Cardinals, but also, apparently, dating one Holly Sonders . Perhaps you've heard of her?

The most surprising aspect of all of this, however, is that up until the very second Sonders tweeted (and promptly deleted) "The desert just got a whole lot hotter" as news of Kingsbury's hire broke on Tuesday afternoon, nobody even knew this was a thing. Less than 24 hours later, even your nana does. Sonders also followed this scrapped tweet with a less-thirsty Instagram post, which stands as the most concrete evidence yet that Hollybury is indeed a real thing and not just a Sports Twitter fever dream:

So yup, looks like love—and lots of incredible bone structure—is definitely in the air. Wins on the other hand? Something tells us those might be a little harder to come by.

