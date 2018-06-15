Photos: Holly Sonders Cover Shoot\nFox Sports host Holly Sonders was the cover star of our first Fitness Issue in My 2013\n\nVideo: A day in the life of Holly Sonders\nEver since Golf Channel's "Morning Drive" program debuted in January 2011, it seems like that question has been asked again and again. Holly Sonders, 26, formerly Holly Niederkohr (Sonders is a stage name), was an accomplished college golfer who shelved her driver for a microphone after graduating from Michigan State in 2009. She has since become one of golf's most recognizable television personalities. You might have caught her on one of the network's programs or perhaps been impressed with her play in a PGA Tour pro-am.\n\n —Ron Kaspriske\n\n Styling by Argy Koutsothanasis. Hair and makeup by Kyra Dorman from Artists by Timothy Priano\n"I play from the reds now, but if I would tee it up from like 6,400 to 6,500 yards, I'd be about a 3- or 4-handicap," Sonders says.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nStyling by Argy Koutsothanasis. Hair and makeup by Kyra Dorman from Artists by Timothy Priano.\n