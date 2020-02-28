Trending
Forget the NFL Draft, Alabama's Henry Ruggs III belongs in the NBA Dunk Contest

The talk of the NFL Combine on Thursday night (aside from this poor dude getting clocked in the face and a punter benching 225 pounds 25 times) was the 40-time of Henry Ruggs III, Alabama's other soon-to-be first-round pick at wide receiver. If you've not seen the clip yet, you should watch it right this second. It's a pretty short video, as you could imagine:

Ruggs' 4.28 time is the fastest recorded at the 2020 NFL Combine, and the fourth-fastest by a wide receiver in combine history. His goal was to break the record set by Cincinnati Bengals wideout John Ross, who ran a 4.22 40 at the 2017, but he obviously came up short. What a turtle.

The colossal 0.06-second difference won't hurt Ruggs' stock, as he's projected to be the third receiver off the board after his Crimson Tide teammate Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. Whoever gets Ruggs is getting a No. 1 wideout, incredible given the fact he was No. 2 at 'Bama. Hell, you could even argue he was No. 3 considering junior DeVonta Smith had 28 more catches and 510 more yards than Ruggs (how did this team ever lose a game?). With all that being said, Ruggs should probably skip the NFL Draft, pass go, collect $200 and go straight to the NBA Dunk Contest:

This dunk, which appears to be from an intramural game, would easily be a 50 in the Dunk Contest, unless Dwayne Wade was judging. Look at these insane ups:

How many NFL quarterbacks are salivating over throwing one deep to Ruggs in double coverage and watching him go up and snatch it after watching that? By the way, we've officially entered the part of draft season where you want every single player who does anything remotely impressive on your favorite team. Dave Gettleman, if you're reading this, I'd like you to select Ruggs, Marlon Davidson and that jacked punter from Arizona State. Sure, Mitchell Wilcox can come too. The draft cannot get here soon enough.

