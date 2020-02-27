Trending
Auburn's Marlon Davidson should be the No. 1 overall pick based off this quote alone

Marlon Davidson
Despite his small, circus-folk like hands, Joe Burrow will still be the No. 1 overall pick in this April's NFL Draft. But it should be Auburn's Marlon Davidson based off the quote you are about to hear below.

RELATED: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy's reason for wearing a Star of David necklace is interesting, to say the least

Davidson, a four-year starter at defensive end for the Tigers, was asked what he loves most about the game of football on Thursday at the NFL Combine. "What do I love most about the game?" Davidson responded, before unleashing an absolutely incredible (and terrifying) explanation. Enjoy:

Most NFL mock drafts project Davidson to go in the middle-to-late portion of the 2nd round, but he should vault up into the first just because of this answer. Anybody that enjoys (legally) abusing people this much, and also happens to be 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, is a first-rounder in my book. He's no Chase Young, but there's no doubt he could be a force in the league with this kind of attitude.

Last season, Davidson made up a third of arguably the best defensive line in the country, earning first team all-SEC and second team All America honors. One of his teammates, Derrick Brown, is projected to be selected in the top 10 in April. Here are some of Davidson's highlights from 2019:

Second rounder? At the 2:35 mark he tackles Burrow with his pinky. If some team gets him middle-to-late second round that is a steal and a half.

RELATED: Here it is, the most Browns story ever

