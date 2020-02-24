Trending
Browns Beat

What could be more Cleveland Browns than live-streaming the open-casket funeral for their bulldog mascot?

By
6 minutes ago

OK, so before we get to the Cleveland Browns bashing, we want to start by saying this is, at its heart, a very sad story. Earlier this month the Browns' bulldog mascot Swagger passed away suddenly at the age of six from a combination pneumonia and cancer. Six is way too young for a good boy to go, and we certainly feel for Swagger's humans and all those that he came into contact with him as he roved the Dawg Pound sidelines the past several seasons. That said, grief has its limits, and the Browns, in typical Browns fashion, crossed them this weekend when the team held an open-casket funeral for their beloved canine co-worker and allowed the whole grisly scene to be live streamed on Cleveland.com's Facebook page. Yes, this is a real thing that actually happened.

We've showcased a variety of Browns-centric tomfoolery—from accidentally projecting hardcore in the team facility to live TV reports of fans plummeting off vans in the parking lot—on The Loop over the past several years, but a dead pooch displayed in a coffin for all to see may well take the cake. To make matters even more morbid, Swagger's son SJ was in attendance, keeping vigil beside his dog dad's casket as the afternoon wore on.

RELATED: Grumpy ump has no time for Finn the Bat Dog, gets booed off the planet

Tough stuff for canine lovers across the board, especially on a day when McGruff the Crime Dog was sentenced to 16 years in prison for, you guessed it, doing crimes. So let's try to just forget all of this and move on—too scrub that lasting image of a lifeless Swagger from our mind's eye. A simple thank you and so long to the prince of the pound, king of our hearts, would have sufficed. But it's the Browns. Nothing ever makes sense.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Browns Beat

What could be more Cleveland Browns than live-streaming the open-casket funeral for their...

6 minutes ago
Shankapotomus

Do you have to quit golf forever if you hit a shank this bad on the first hole at the Old...

24 minutes ago
Viral Videos

The Norwegian broadcast of Viktor Hovland's winning putt was pure electricity

an hour ago
Long Shots

84-year-old Ole Miss basketball fan sinks full-court putt to win Nissan, probably deserves...

2 hours ago
Cancel Refs

G League coach Chase Buford goes on epic referee rant while looking an absolute madman

4 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The Houston Astros have entered their "Nothing to See Here, Folks!" era

5 hours ago
Epic Posters

Future No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards ended Vanderbilt's basketball program with this dunk

February 23, 2020
Innovators

Bryson DeChambeau explains why he needed a towel guy as only Bryson DeChambeau can

February 21, 2020
Whoops!

Golden State's towel boy did the one thing you're not supposed to do as towel boy

February 21, 2020
Bagel Boss 2.0

Shortest player in NHL picks (and wins) fight against guy who can ride all the rides at Disney...

February 21, 2020
These Guys Are Good

Rory McIlroy's "stock" yardages this week in Mexico City will blow your mind

February 21, 2020
Make It Stop

Big Papi scores big L with ten trillionth terrible Astros take

February 20, 2020
Winging It

Virginia Tech fan watching basketball, dancing and eating wings is the hero we deserve

February 20, 2020
Gambling

Golf fans could not even believe that Byeong Hun An four-putted from 25 feet at the WGC-Mexico

February 20, 2020
Jehova's Witness

Nothing sums up the John Beilein era like this story of him trying to schedule a Cavs practice...

February 20, 2020
The Ageless One

Watching Ichiro Suzuki throw BP at Mariners spring training will restore your faith in...

February 20, 2020
Office Humor

Webb Simpson part of elaborate wardrobe scripting prank against his caddie

February 20, 2020
All The Feels

Sports produced two all-time father-son moments on Wednesday night

February 20, 2020
Related
The LoopWhat could be more Cleveland Browns than live-strea…
The LoopDo you have to quit golf forever if you hit a shank…
Golf News & ToursThere's no stopping Morgan Hoffmann in his fight ag…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved