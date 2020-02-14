Trending
HOPS

Zach LaVine would have won the NBA Dunk Contest by just attempting this absurd dunk

By
an hour ago

Sadly, Zach LaVine will not be competing in Saturday's NBA Dunk Contest. Sadly, for basketball fans, that is. It's definitely good news for the four who are in it, because they wouldn't have had a chance.

RELATED: Put this high schooler in the Dunk Contest now

Remember when dunks from the free-throw line were cool? Well, LaVine is close to making those seem quaint by comparison. Check out the Chicago Bulls star nearly pulling off a 360-degree dunk from the free-throw line during a recent practice:

Seriously, WTF?! Yes, he missed, but just the attempt would have ended the Dunk Contest. The 2015 and 2016 champ is on another level.

But wait, there's more!

And:

So why isn't LaVine competing against the likes of Aaron Gordon, Derrick Jones Jr., Pat Connaughton, and Dwight Howard? According to him, it's because he wasn't selected to play in the All-Star Game.

“If I would’ve made it, I would’ve did it for y’all, man,” LaVine told Heavy. “But I just don’t—I don’t got it in me. If I would have made it, I would’ve made it even then. It’s not like I really wanted to. I would have just put on for my city. You know it’s in Chicago, and I don’t need a lot to prove about the Dunk Contest."

No, you don't, Zach. But like you said, it's in Chicago! Where you play! And you're already showing up to do the 3-point Contest! So you not competing in both makes no sense.

Anyway, I hate to say I'm rooting for one of the four competitors to get injured or sick, but. . . at least, if they do, the perfect replacement will be right there.

RELATED: Whatever you do, don't laugh at Pat Connaughton in the Dunk Contest

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
HOPS

Zach LaVine would have won the NBA Dunk Contest by just attempting this absurd dunk

an hour ago
Dangle Nation

You won't see a filthier, more illegal goal in the NHL this season (but it counted!)

2 hours ago
From The Parking Lot

Steven Adams' first career 3-pointer was even more glorious than we could have imagined

3 hours ago
Wheeling and dealing

Ryan Miller trades a puck for a box of Thin Mints, is instantly the NHL's best GM

3 hours ago
Hard-Hitting Journalism

LA news station puts final nail in Astros coffin with brutal Jose Altuve chyron

19 hours ago
Tour Tales

David Feherty recalls the time he failed to get Payne Stewart back for an all-time prank

20 hours ago
What Could Go Wrong?

Is Holly Sonders and Vegas Dave's relationship strong enough to withstand golf lessons? The is...

21 hours ago
Change Of Heart

Astros owner Jim Crane changes opinion on sign stealing having an impact on the game in record...

a day ago
Fantasy baseball

Now for some actual good baseball news: Full minor-league rosters are coming to MLB The Show...

February 13, 2020
Projectile Vomit

These are two of the most puke-worthy backdoor covers in the history of gambling

February 13, 2020
Wedding Crashers

Here's everything you ever wanted to know about Rickie Fowler's wedding (and some stuff you

February 12, 2020
This Guy Gets It

Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich shows he's fully aware he might get traded in hilarious clip

February 12, 2020
Fine Dining

Ty Kelly unearths minor-league baseball's darkest secret: The lunches, dear god the lunches

February 12, 2020
Random Daggers

Shaq roasts a former teammate with embarrassing, old NBA Dunk Contest clip (again)

February 12, 2020
Eat the Rich

We're sorry, but donating 60 million anonymous dollars to Binghamton University baseball is...

February 11, 2020
Hot Hot Heat

Tiger Woods "rips" Presidents Cup partner Justin Thomas: “I carried his ass in Australia”

February 11, 2020
The Grind

Larry Fitzgerald defies the odds again, Rory McIlroy’s ex shows off her golf swing, and Rory...

February 11, 2020
Oh Captain, My Captain

Tiger Woods roasting his Celebrity Cup team’s swings is 100 times more entertaining than the...

February 11, 2020
Related
The LoopZach LaVine would have won the NBA Dunk Contest by …
Golf News & ToursEuropean Tour postpones two events due to coronavir…
The LoopYou won't see a filthier, more illegal goal in the …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved