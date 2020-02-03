Trending
Pretty fly for a . . .

Whatever you do, don't laugh at Pat Connaughton in the Dunk Contest

By
2 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein

The NBA was hoping we wouldn't notice. On Monday morning with the sports internet still chowing down on Andy Reid quotes like Andy Reid chows down on Baconators, the Association tried to slip an absolute gem of an announcement under the rug: Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton has officially committed to the 2019 NBA Dunk Contest. In case you're wondering why they were trying to hide it, Connaughton is the same athletic specimen who once did this:

But the NBA, bless their hearts, completely underestimated the internet's magnet-like attraction to absurdity, and soon the horde was all over the news like flies on a fly zapper. As you've probably already surmised, the reaction ranged from bemusement to utter outrage at the fact the Dunk Contest will continue to be very much the Dunk Contest.

RELATED: These clips of Gerald Green NOT dunking should be enough for him to win the NBA Dunk Contest

But hold the Hatorade, basketball casuals of the internet, because as it turns out, Connaughton doesn't just have hops for his, um, context, he has hops PERIOD. Yes, we also just learned this.

And if you don't believe the numbers, believe the tape . . .

In the immortal words of The Offspring, pretty fly (for a white guy). Will Connaughton be enough to elevate the Dunk Contest above the semi-interested hate watch that it's become? Probably not, especially considering the mileage-heavy lineup of Dwight Howard, Aaron Gordon, and Derrick Jones Jr. But if you don't want to end up on a subtweet poster like the rest of these fools, put that "Pat can't dunk" take back in the drafts . . . well, until February 15th, at least.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Pretty fly for a . . .

Whatever you do, don't laugh at Pat Connaughton in the Dunk Contest

2 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Sofia Kenin is the young American gun nobody saw coming

3 hours ago
Football Nerdery

The Chiefs ran a play from the 1948 Rose Bowl on Sunday, according to Eric Bieniemy

3 hours ago
Just Desserts

Andy Reid celebrates Super Bowl LIV with "trophy wife" and cheeseburger, is an absolute king

3 hours ago
Gambling

Someone just put an insane amount of money on a Super Bowl prop bet

January 31, 2020
Tour Tales

A "hungover" David Feherty once got one of the oddest penalties in PGA Tour history

January 30, 2020
Mmmm, China Food

Of course Andy Reid compared having nine grandchildren to eating Chinese food

January 30, 2020
All-Time Bonehead Plays

Nashville's Nick Bonino scores brutally bad own goal, must have bet on the Capitals

January 30, 2020
Grow The Game

Tre Boston routinely plays golf with random Twitter followers, is our new favorite NFL player

January 29, 2020
Smokin' Jay

Jay Cutler had no idea where Vanderbilt was when he was deciding to go there

January 29, 2020
Tour Life

Pat Perez's new house has a special room just for his Air Jordan collection

January 29, 2020
The Loudest Hole In Golf

The best moments at TPC Scottsdale's par-3 16th through the years

January 29, 2020
News & Tours

What other golf holes warrant the TPC Scottsdale "stadium" experience?

January 29, 2020
Mamba Forever

College golfer sinks winning putt while wearing Kobe Bryant jersey

January 29, 2020
Desert Mamba

Justin Thomas unveils touching tributes to Kobe Bryant at Waste Management Phoenix Open

January 28, 2020
Tour Life

PGA Tour pro successfully Monday qualifies while on family vacation

January 28, 2020
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ new toy, Jon Rahm's brutal leader board gaffe, and a possible good omen for...

January 28, 2020
Not Great, Bob

Wisconsin's Brad Davison is the new Grayson Allen (this is not a compliment)

January 28, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursDoes Tony Finau choke on Sundays, or is he the vict…
The LoopWhatever you do, don't laugh at Pat Connaughton in …
Golf CoursesThe 10 best par 3s on the Monterey Peninsula, as ra…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved