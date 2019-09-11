These clips of Gerald Green NOT dunking should be enough for him to win the NBA Dunk Contest

Gerald Green's ridiculous hops have been well documented and well utilized during a decade-plus career in the NBA. In fact, his most well-known moment came when he blew out the candle on a cupcake while dunking a ball during the 2008 Slam Dunk Contest. Remember this incredible display of athleticism and showmanship?

Somehow, Green didn't win that year, but victories in the 2007 All-Star Weekend edition as well as at the 2005 McDonald's All-American contest had already solidified him as one of the game's great dunkers. But this video of him not dunking might be even more impressive.

There is playing "above the rim," and then there's getting your chin above the rim like Green does in these clips from his time with the Indiana Pacers in 2012-2013. Check it out:

There have been complaints the NBA Slam Dunk Contest has lost its appeal in recent years—Green's "Birthday Cake" creation not withstanding—but I could watch this guy just jumping all day. OK, but yeah, these highlights of him actually dunking are pretty sick, too:

In any event, Green, who turns 34 in January, has evolved into a three-point specialist for the Houston Rockets. But we're pretty sure he could still compete at throwing down against the youngsters if he gets an invite to All-Star Weekend.

