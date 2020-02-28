Watch a punter put a lot of players to shame with this bench press clinic at the NFL Combine

When evaluating potential NFL punters, it's hard to think of a more useless measurement than how much one can bench press. But since the NFL Combine doesn't can't discriminate against kickers Michael Turk got his chance—and he put a lot of other players to shame.

The Arizona State product, who is the nephew of 17-year NFL punter Matt Turk, took his turn lifting weights on Thursday and turned in quite a performance. Check it out:

To be clear, that's 25 reps of 225(!) pounds. And again, he's a punter. Yes, having that guy screaming, "DRIVE IT UP!" is pretty helpful, but that is some impressive lifting. And to put it in perspective vs. some other big-name actual position players:

Incredible. But again, what does it matter? Shouldn't teams only care about how far he can boot it and his hang time? Steve Weatherford was absolutely jacked and he never made a Pro Bowl. In any event, if there are odds on which punter will deliver the most brutal tackle next season, a clear favorite has emerged.

And we should let this man have his moment. Usually punters only make headlines for doing dumb stuff like this , so as former punter Pat McAfee likes to say, this is a big day for brand.

