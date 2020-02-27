The NFL Combine is that magical time of year when even the Raiders know about your 37 parking tickets

Welcome to NFL Combine season , football fans! The best and brightest NFL prospects on earth have gathered once more to measure their fingies, do glorified jumping jacks while scouts doodle boobs on their clipboards, and parade around in numbered spandex jumpsuits like convicts in a some sort of dystopian sci-fi movie. It's a magical season full of hope, opportunity, and CIA blacksite-inspired job interviews where you can learn a variety of things about yourself that you never even knew, like the fact you still have 37 outstanding parking tickets from your days at TCU, for instance.

That's DL prospect Ross Blacklock, who was gently reminded during his interview with the Las Vegas Raiders this week that he had racked up an almost unthinkable number of parking tickets during his time as a Horned Frog. According to Blacklock, he didn't know about the tickets, which have since been paid via university stipend, but still, it's gotta be a fun thing to be reminded of in the middle of the biggest job interview of your life. Suddenly remembering you left the stove on doesn't seem so bad.

As far as the Raiders, something tell us the team that just moved to Sin City and has willfully employed the likes of Bill Romanowski, Vontaze Burfict, and Antonio Brown over the years won't be too bothered by a couple of parking violations. Hell, Gruden probably put it down in the "Pros" column. Shows tenacity and dedication. Takes space, doesn't give it. A real grinder. Essentially, as long as you didn't kill anybody and get caught, you'll fit in just fine with da Raidahs.