Trending
Happy Hour

Flying Dog celebrates Caddyshack's 40th anniversary with pale ale inspired by Judge Smails and Ty Webb

By
an hour ago

'Caddyshack' and beer go together like Bill Murray and a camo bucket hat, which is to say pretty damn well. We've seen microbreweries like Altamont Beer Works tap hoppy tributes to the OG golf comedy before, but now the big, uh, dogs are stepping up, led by Maryland brewery Flying Dog, who have readied their new seasonal brew 'Night Putting' just in time for the film's 40th anniversary this summer.

RELATED: As if Marc Leishman wasn't popular enough, his personal beer is now available for your consumption

A reimagining of the classic American pale ale, Night Putting—which takes its name from the lips of Ty Webb himself—is brewed with a blend of Simcoe and Centennial hops, which are then smoothed out with a hit of sweet oats and subtle malt. Clocking at 5.5% ABV, the beer is session-able but not laughably lightweight and comes packaged in 16 oz cans inspired by Judge Elihu Smails' infamous fedora. Unlike the hat, however, this can will actually look good on you.

“When conceptualizing this beer, we knew we wanted to pay homage to the classic comedy," says James Maravetz, VP of Marketing at Flying Dog Brewery. "So we created a beer designed specifically for golfers.” Whether or not it lives up to that billing (or if we will get the chance to test it in its natural habitat) remains to be seen, but we know one thing: We don't plan to wait until July 25th—exactly 40 years from 'Caddyshack's original theatrical release date—to find out.

RELATED: The 9 best beers for the back nine

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Happy Hour

Flying Dog celebrates Caddyshack's 40th anniversary with pale ale inspired by Judge Smails and...

an hour ago
Dirty Birds

New Atlanta Falcons uniforms confirm they will not only play like an XFL team this year, but...

5 hours ago
Drag Him

Max Homa checks in with his best swing roast yet (and the guy's swing is must-see)

6 hours ago
Trick Shots

This future PGA Tour pro has perfected the art of skipping shots off a swimming pool

7 hours ago
Golf 101

Did you know: The Masters theme song actually has lyrics—and they're just as you'd imagine...

8 hours ago
Cheers to Augusta

The Masters 2020 Re-Watch Drinking Game: The official, unofficial way to enjoy the major that...

April 7, 2020
Throwback

I was today years old when I learned the Cowboys had 10 men on the field for Tony Dorsett's TD...

April 7, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: The origins of the 14-club limit

April 7, 2020
Finish Them

Dana White buying a private island to host UFC fights might be the most 'Mortal Kombat' thing

April 7, 2020
The Grind

A Tiger Woods sighting(!), a tour pro couple pitches in for charity, and a “59” you have to to...

April 7, 2020
Let Bygones Be Bygones

"He got me": Chris Paul finally gives Steph Curry credit for breaking his ankles five years...

April 6, 2020
Something's Got To Give

How golf's revised majors season will impact your college football consumption this fall

April 6, 2020
Yes Please

College GameDay at the Masters would be the greatest crossover event in the history of mankind...

April 6, 2020
Back In the Day

This Allen Iverson story reads like the setup to a great joke: A.I. and D-Wade walk into a . ....

April 6, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: The longest playoff in golf history went an exhausting 72 holes for the U.S....

April 6, 2020
Nope

Hard pass on this video of a skydiver pulling his friend's chute after he was knocked out

April 6, 2020
The Masters

Masters 2020: The 10 most syrupy Jim Nantz Masters monologues

April 6, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Video game sports are actually making everything worse

April 6, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursMissing another tradition unlike any other: The Mas…
The LoopFlying Dog celebrates Caddyshack's 40th anniversary…
news & toursTiger Vault: Golf's Greatest Comeback
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved