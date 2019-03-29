As if Marc Leishman wasn't popular enough, his personal beer is now available for your consumption

PGA Tour players are generally a laid-back, non-excitable breed. Even against this complexion, Marc Leishman is one cool cat.

The 35-year-old Aussie is the epitome of unflappability and affability, the type of man you pray to be paired with when showing up to a course as a single. "Big Leish" might sound like the byproduct of an increasingly-uncreative mindset that's draped athletics—Why Congress has yet to outlaw the dreaded "First letter of first name + First syllable of last name" moniker is beyond us—but it's nickname apropos for a guy with the build and swing of Ernie Els and the demeanor of Tom Hanks.

And if Leishman wasn't popular enough, his personal beer is now available for your consumption.

Loading View on Instagram

"Leishman Lager" was introduced in 2016 by Back Bay Brewing in Virginia Beach, Va., on tap at the brewery's bar. For fans of craft brew, Leishman Lager combines "elements of classic Australian bittering hops and German noble varietals to balance out the bready and toasted malt backbone with subtle spicy and floral notes." A percentage of sales of Leishman's sweet nectar go towards Begin Again Foundation, the charity Marc and his wife Audrey launched after she nearly lost her life to Toxic Shock Syndrome.

Congrats to Leishman on this development. All he needs now is one of those beer-dispensing golf bags from Caddyshack and he'll officially be living the dream.

Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS