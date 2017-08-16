Fantasy Golf Podcast: Can Kevin Kisner keep it going in Greensboro?

The final major championship of 2017 has come and gone, but there's still plenty to play for in fantasy golf and for real starting at this week's Wyndham Championship. FedEx Cup Playoff spots are on the line, Presidents Cup slots are up for grabs, and then there's that whole matter of settling the PGA Tour Player of the Year Award. To wrap up Justin Thomas' breakthrough at the PGA Championship, make our Wyndham picks, and talk about an embarrassing on-course fail at Quail Hollow, Joel Beall joined me for our weekly chat. Please have a listen:

And if you're more old school and would rather just read my normal weekly fantasy golf picks, here's my fab foursome at Sedgefield Country Club:

Kevin Kisner: Going three over par over the final three holes wasn't the finish the Kiz wanted at Quail Hollow, but how could you not be impressed by his performance at the PGA? Kisner nearly went wire-to-wire at a major, handled himself well playing in the final group the last two days, and showed that he's sneaky long off the tee as well. He's made more than $4 million already this season and he's never shot worse than 71 in 16 rounds at Sedgefield.

RELATED: Try Golf Digest's Tournament Predictor

Ryan Moore: It was at about this time last year when Moore caught fire to earn that last-minute Ryder Cup captain's pick and he seems poised for another good stretch run after a T-13 at the PGA Championship. Moore won this event in 2009 and he has two other top 10s on this Donald Ross design.

THE GRIND: Justin Thomas celebrates his PGA win with Tiger Woods & Louis Oosthuizen lip-syncs

Scott Brown: Can you believe it was only two years ago when Tiger Woods was contending at the Wyndham Championship in the final round, but his playing partner showed him up with this hole-in-one?

Brown finished third that year and incredibly, aced the same hole in the final round of last year's tournament, too. Combine those positive vibes with a T-13 at Quail Hollow, and Brown is a solid bet for another strong week.

Bill Haas: You didn't think I would leave out my Wake Forest classmate, did you? The North Carolina native hasn't finished worse than T-22 here the past five years, and has three top 10s, including a runner-up, in that span. Haas has been quiet since a fifth-place finish at the U.S. Open, so if the 2015 Presidents Cup hero -- that's right, 2015 Presidents Cup hero -- is going to get back on the U.S. team (currently 20th in the standings), he needs to pick it up this week. He will.

RELATED: How Rickie Fowler ruined the greatest golf bet of all time

Just missed: Jason Dufner and Chris Stroud.

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Bill Haas, Kevin Kisner, Ryan Moore, Jason Dufner (Starters); Kevin Streelman, Scott Brown, Robert Streb, Chris Stroud (Bench).

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Bill Haas. Duh.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:

Subscribe to the Golf Digest Podcast on iTunes

Listen to the Golf Digest Podcast on TuneIn

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS