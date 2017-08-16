Tournament Predictions: 2017 Wyndham Championship

Welcome to the Golf Digest Tournament Predictor. Dr. Lucius Riccio, a statistical contributor to Golf Digest for 30 years and one of the inventors of the USGA Slope System, has developed a model for predicting tournament outcomes. Each week we'll run Riccio's forecast against Golf Digest writer Joel Beall's "expert" picks, offering analysis and advice in the process. Customize the prediction tool below to make your own selections and see how you stack up against the pros!

With the PGA Tour’s postseason a week away, many stars view this spot on the calendar as a respite before the final homestretch. Nevertheless, a host of formidable players will tee it up in Greensboro at one of the oldest tournaments on the calendar, the Wyndham Championship.

The venue, Sedgefield CC, shares many traits with last week’s PGA Championship course, Quail Hollow. A Donald Ross creation, Sedgefield’s Bermuda rough is one of the toughest on tour. This not only puts an emphasis on keeping the ball in the fairway, but avoiding the treacherous deep stuff that surrounds the greens.

As such, Sedgefield historically has rewarded strong second-shot players, a sentiment evidenced in its list of winners like Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Ryan Moore, Camilo Villegas, and K.J. Choi. But the long ball does well too, evidenced by Si Woo Kim’s victory here in 2016.

And if you’re not making birdies, you’re not long for the leader board: the average winning score the past 10 years has been 18 under par.

The Professor’s Model is sticking with the sound iron players, with Henrik Stenson, Russell Knox and Webb Simpson highlighting the picks. Our expert goes with a similar approach, albeit in different selections in Kevin Kisner, Bill Haas, and Ryan Moore. How Kisner responds to his disappointing PGA finish is worth watching; he could be out for revenge, or be mentally and physically drained.

Check out the projections from the professor and expert, and play with the tool below to make your own picks for the 2017 Wyndham Championship!