Trending
So Close!

How Rickie Fowler cost one gambler MILLIONS by ruining the greatest golf bet ever

By
3 hours ago
146th Open Championship - Final Round
Ross Kinnaird/R&ASOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Rickie Fowler of the United States looks on during the final round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 23, 2017 in Southport, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

All the talk entering the 99th PGA Championship focused on Jordan Spieth trying to finish the career Grand Slam, but it was another Jordan who came close to completing the calendar Grand Slam. Of golf betting, that is.

Jordan Baker almost pulled off the unthinkable by correctly predicting the winner in three of golf’s four biggest events in 2017. There was just one problem: Rickie Fowler.

In what was nearly the greatest golf bet ever, Baker parlayed Sergio Garcia to win the Masters(!), Brooks Koepka to win the U.S. Open(!!), Justin Thomas to win the PGA Championship(!!!), and. . . Rickie Fowler to win the British Open. Sigh. He was so close to the payday of a lifetime, picking the wrong member of the #SB2K17 crew as Spieth won at Royal Birkdale.

Baker wagered £2 getting 1 MILLION-to-1 odds, meaning his small bet had him in position to win $2.52 MILLION -- although, Bet365's website says there's a £500,000 maximum payout for golf bets. Still, that's an incredible return, especially since Baker told Golf Digest in June that it was the only golf bet he made this year.

And of course, we're not actually beating up on Rickie Fowler here. The star still in search of his first career major has enough critics already after adding two more close calls this year at the U.S. Open and PGA.

Anyway, here's a look at Baker's betting slip following Koepka's U.S. Open victory:

Funny enough, in a way, Fowler was actually Baker's best bet. At 28/1, he had the best odds of the four and by the time he teed off at Royal Birkdale he was more in the 15/1 range and one of the tournament favorites. But alas, it wasn't meant to be as Fowler finished T-22.

And Baker finished with a good story, but no extra money in his pockets. The potential of a parlay payout is intoxicating, but if you don't get anything if you don't get everything right. Next year, Baker might try his hand betting on each major individually.

RELATED: Jordan Spieth opens as the favorite for the 2018 Masters

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Don't Be That Guy

Even Yankees fans are mocking this video of a stunned Yankees fan after crushing loss to rival...

an hour ago
He Shoots, He Scores

Here are two New York Rangers in goofy hockey version of drive-by challenge

an hour ago
Viral Videos

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Odell Beckham is still doing Odell Beckham things

2 hours ago
So Close!

How Rickie Fowler cost one gambler MILLIONS by ruining the greatest golf bet ever

3 hours ago
Golf shoe of the week

Early look at the navy Air Jordan 13 golf shoes

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

McGregor-Mayweather is both the best and most embarrassing sports spectacle of the year

5 hours ago
Golfer Problems

PGA Championship 2017: Why Justin Thomas “almost choked” on 17, and it’s not what you think

5 hours ago
Best dressed golfer of the week

Three style tips you can learn from Justin Thomas, plus one mistake

5 hours ago
PGA Championship Vibes

Louis Oosthuizen marked his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship with this incredible...

17 hours ago
Good Calls

PGA Championship 2017: Why Justin Thomas' girlfriend almost wasn't there for his big...

18 hours ago
Curious Choices

Masters hero Stewart Hagestad throws out first pitch at Dodgers game -- wearing golf shoes

a day ago
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: According to this wild, obscure logic, here's who will win the...

August 13, 2017
BEEF

Andrew "Beef" Johnston might be having more fun doing this than playing the weekend...

August 13, 2017
Trick Shots

Stop what you're doing and watch this unbelievable backwards golf trick shot

August 12, 2017
Tour Life

Smylie Kaufman becomes the first member of the #SB2K17 crew to take the plunge

August 12, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Kevin Kisner prepared for his round Saturday by doing regular dad stuff

August 12, 2017
Fails

PGA Tour winner locks his keys in car at tournament, would not make for a good criminal

August 12, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Jason Day thanks Dustin for "most clutch" thing anyone's...

August 11, 2017
Related
The LoopA pro golfer is halfway to cashing in MILLIONS on t…
The LoopTiger Woods' Vegas odds of winning the 2017 Mas…
The LoopU.S. Open 2017: Saturday's winners & losers…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection