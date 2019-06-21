European Tour pro hits fan in grandstands, treats him to drinks

If you're going to get hit by a golf ball at a tournament, you may as well get hit by a European player, because there's a good chance it will be a memorable encounter. In 2014, Sergio Garcia helped lead a search party for a diamond he'd knocked out of a woman's engagement ring, and just last week at the U.S. Open, Henrik Stenson laid down next to an injured fan and took funny selfies with him. But Jordan Smith took things to another level on Friday.
During the second round of the BMW International Open, the one-time European Tour winner yanked his second shot into the grandstands on the 18th hole at Munich Golf Club. He wound up buying the unlucky fan a drink:
Or should we say drinks? As in plural. It looks like the two really hit it off following the round and took the party inside:
And here's a TV interview the new buddies wound up doing together:
"I was sorry about it," said Smith, who is tied for fifth place after shooting a second-round 67. "But hopefully, get a drink together, and sort of make things up."
From the fan's smiles, it looks like the experience was well worth it.
