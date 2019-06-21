European Tour pro hits fan in grandstands, treats him to drinks

If you're going to get hit by a golf ball at a tournament, you may as well get hit by a European player, because there's a good chance it will be a memorable encounter. In 2014, Sergio Garcia helped lead a search party for a diamond he'd knocked out of a woman's engagement ring , and just last week at the U.S. Open, Henrik Stenson laid down next to an injured fan and took funny selfies with him . But Jordan Smith took things to another level on Friday.

During the second round of the BMW International Open, the one-time European Tour winner yanked his second shot into the grandstands on the 18th hole at Munich Golf Club. He wound up buying the unlucky fan a drink:

Or should we say drinks? As in plural. It looks like the two really hit it off following the round and took the party inside:

And here's a TV interview the new buddies wound up doing together:

"I was sorry about it," said Smith, who is tied for fifth place after shooting a second-round 67. "But hopefully, get a drink together, and sort of make things up."

From the fan's smiles, it looks like the experience was well worth it.

