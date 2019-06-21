Asian Tour pro wins $130,000 BMW with wild ace at BMW International Open

While much of the golf world has its eyes on the professional debuts of Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff up at TPC River Highlands this week, over in Germany the BMW International Open is already in full swing. A recently resurgent Martin Kaymer is hovering around the top of his homeland's most prized leaderboard, but on Friday it was Asian Tour pro Gaganjeet Bhullar who stole the headlines and highlight reels with one of the most lucrative aces in recent memory, trickling one in on the par-3 17th to win a shiny new Beemer. Sure beats the courtesy car , huh Jeets? (Can we call you that?)

The usual hole-in-one accoutrement of high fives and handshakes was, of course, in order, but all of that pales in comparison to the car—the brand new 2019 BMW M8 Coupe. Featuring a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that pumps out a very healthy 617 hp, the M spec of BMW's new flagship series can hit 0-60 mph in 3 seconds flat on its way to a tire-barbecuing top speed of 189 mph. If you were buy it off the lot in the trim you see behind Bhullar, it would run you a cool $133,995, which equates to a pretty solid weekend paycheck on the Asian Tour.

RELATED: Ian Poulter bought his first Porsche, then posted obnoxiously on social media about it

Currently Bhullar is in the mix for a solid chunk of the BMW International Open's €2 million purse, sitting at -4 and T23 at the time of writing. Even if he does fade over the weekend, however, at least he'll be bringing a new toy home with him. Plus, anything that makes Poulter jealous is A-OK in our book.