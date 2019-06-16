PEBBLE BEACH—Henrik Stenson is known as the "Iceman" for his steely demeanor. But what he did at Pebble Beach on Saturday will warm your heart.

During the U.S. Open's third round, Stenson's approach at the 16th veered right into the crowd, a shot Stenson acknowledged as a "semi-shank" and "rocket." Unfortunately, because he was hidden by trees, the gallery didn't see his ball coming and it hit a fan in the forehead, knocking him out and to the ground.

"Luckily, I mean, you can get hit worse places," Stenson explained after his round. "The head is never a good place to hit, but at least not the eyes or teeth or anything. So coming up there, he's flat down. He's got like half of a golf ball swelling coming out of his forehead."

As Henson surveyed the situation, he felt the fan was okay, given the fan had his camera out taking "selfies" of the situation. At that point, the fan asked if Stenson could take a photo with him, and the Swede obliged.

"So next thing I'm down on the ground as well, taking a picture, a selfie, laying down with him and his girlfriend," Stenson said. "It feels like he's had maybe one or two refreshments that might have eased the pain before the strike."

The moment was captured by Golf Australia media manager Mark Hayes:

Stenson also requested the fan's contact information. "I might send him a couple dozen or something to try to make up for my poor shot," Stenson said.

Medical personnel on site treated the fan, eventually taking him off site.

Though Stenson bogeyed the hole, he finished with a one-under 70, in a tie for ninth heading into Sunday.