Trending
Pheeling It

Dress shirt style god Phil Mickelson is feeling Haotong Li's new hat

By
an hour ago

Phil Mickelson is a lot of things. Golf legend, kung-fu master, and budding fitness guru. Perhaps most importantly, however, he's a style trailblazer, equally at home wandering Augusta National in a dress shirt as he is strutting Sunset in his trusty leather jacket. So when Phil tells you he's feeling your drip, you say and please and thank you, sir. Just ask Haotong Li, who could hardly believe his luck when Phil sauntered over at the Dell Match Play on Tuesday to say what's up and compliment Haotong on his bold new headwear direction. Check out the pivotal moment in golf style history below.

Loading

View on Instagram

The best part of this video is obviously Haotong's reaction—a mixture of terror and elation that Phil even remembered his name, let alone noticed his new Powder-on-Safari lid. "It saves on sunscreen," Li quips, barely containing his glee as Phil shouts "It's hard to pull off but you're doing it!" before wandering off to hit a few flop shots over patrons for 15 bucks a whack. Needless to say, no matter where he finishes this week, it's all downhill from here for Haotong.

RELATED: Bill Murray's greatest golf style statements through the years

Astute observers will also notice Phil is once again rocking the sun's-out, leg-guns-out look for this week's practice rounds. It's no secret how in love Phil is with how in love golf fans are with his calves, and from the looks of things he's going to ride that horse until it keels over and dies this week in Austin. And who knows, maybe he'll even show up even in a Crocodile Dundee hat tomorrow. We can't Haotong have all the glory now can we?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Andy Hungry

Not surprisingly, Andy Reid knows the best medicine for dealing with a painful loss (it's...

9 minutes ago
Gambling

Bruce Pearl might be getting a call from the NCAA after revealing the lock of the tournament

an hour ago
Pheeling It

Dress shirt style god Phil Mickelson is feeling Haotong Li's new hat

an hour ago
Got Milk?

Colt McCoy drinks a dangerous amount of milk

3 hours ago
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s "fitness" video, Justin Thomas' sweet March Madness setup, and another Dustin...

5 hours ago
Scavengers

Turkey vulture crashes into Stephen A. Smith's ESPN office, might have smelled one of its own

6 hours ago
The Masters

Masters 2019: The 15 patrons you see at Augusta National

9 hours ago
Dick, Dick Hunt

Alabama's new 6' 7" walk-on Richard Hunt is the tight end this post-Gronk world deserves

March 25, 2019
Next Stop Q-School

Golf instructor Travis Fulton gives full breakdown of Lil Pump TopGolf fail

March 25, 2019
Bobcats Roar

The only thing better than Jeremy Lamb's half-court buzzer beater is the glorious call

March 25, 2019
WAGs

Meyers Leonard's wife can shoot better than most NBA point guards

March 25, 2019
Gronk

9 Hollywood roles Rob Gronkowski was born to play

March 25, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Yup, it's a bad March Madness

March 25, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson shares the secrets to having fantastic calves like him in funny "fitness" video...

March 22, 2019
March Madness Trolling

Gardner-Webb receives social-media encouragement from UMBC as they tried to replicate historic...

March 22, 2019
Celebrity Golfers

Andre Iguodala says his "basketball game is a direct reflection" of how much golf he plays,...

March 22, 2019
Off-Weeks

Justin Thomas' March Madness streaming HQ will make you green with envy

March 22, 2019
Viral Videos

This "One Shining Moment" video of the Lakers disastrous season is perfect

March 22, 2019
Related
The LoopThe Northern Trust's greatest style statement was t…
The LoopKyler Murray and Phil Mickelson form dress-shirt dr…
The LoopThe 14 weirdest, wildest lies in golf history - Gol…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection