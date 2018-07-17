Phil Being Phil3 hours ago

British Open 2018: Phil Mickelson is working hard on his short game by hitting flop shots over people

By

Phil Mickelson missed the cut at last week's Scottish Open, but he used the tournament to work on his (impressive) version of the "Tiger stinger" off the tee. And ahead of this week's Open Championship, the five-time major winner appears hard at work practicing one of his signature skills. The flop shot. Over another human being.

RELATED: Watch a comedian do a fantastic Phil Mickelson impression

Check out this incredible video captured by Golf.com's Dylan Dethier:

Great hands. And even better product placement.

As you can see in the clip, the brave volunteer in this classic Mickelson magic trick flinches ever so slightly. You can't blame him, but there's no need. Unlike these jabronis who failed -- painfully, we might add -- tried to recreate this last year, Phil's a pro.

RELATED: Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods planning $10 million match

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

