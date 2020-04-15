Trending
I Was In the Pool!

Did Brooks Koepka just tell a story about shrinkage during his ESPN Body Issue shoot?

By
3 hours ago
The Honda Classic - Preview Day 3
Sam Greenwood

Brooks Koepka has four majors in the past three years. He can hit it out of the solar system left-handed. He dates an Instagram model. On paper, Koepka might seem like a superhero (the dark, brooding anti-hero type, but still). In reality, though, he is a man just like you and I. So when he stripped down for ESPN's Body Issue in 2019—as the day wore on and the temperatures dipped and it started to rain—he wrestled with many of the same, er, concerns we all would, telling Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast the following story on Sunday:

"What they don’t tell you is the makeup artist stands literally right in front of you. Like frontal, like 10 feet away, like the entire time the shoot is going on. It’s getting late in the day, we’re getting kind of tired, it’s cooled down a little, and it’s like 60 degrees and starting to sprinkle, and it’s getting cold. I haven’t complained all day and I kind of mutter under my breath, ‘Damn, it’s cold.’ The lady [makeup artist] hasn’t said anything all day, and she just blurts out, ‘I can tell.' "Are you serious?” to which the makeup artist retorted, “No, no, the goosebumps, the goosebumps!”

Ahem . . .

RELATED: Brooks Koepka says he's working on his "six-pack," re-stokes the flames of golf's best feud

So obviously this is about GOOSEBUMPS, only GOOSEBUMPS and nothing else, but honestly kudos to Koepka for sharing it anyway. How many other guys on Tour—hell, how many guys on earth?—would have the cojones to a tell story where the entire setup is, "So I was butt naked and it was getting cold and there was this strange woman standing directly in front of me . . ." on one of the biggest podcasts in the world? One by our count, and it rhymes with crooks.

Just don't mistake the honesty for vulnerability. "It’s one of those things where all these people that talk crap and whatever on social media," Brooks continued. "They don’t have the balls to do it, and they wouldn’t look that good.”

The man has a point.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Golf 101

Did You Know: Only one woman has made a cut in PGA Tour history

2 hours ago
That's The Good Stuff

A bunch of the Nationals rewatched Game 7 of the World Series and roasted the Astros

2 hours ago
Pads

Rick Pitino sells Miami mansion for $17 million, reminds everyone it's better to be a college...

3 hours ago
I Was In the Pool!

Did Brooks Koepka just tell a story about shrinkage during his ESPN Body Issue shoot?

3 hours ago
Not Right Now, Auston

Oh hell no, Auston Matthews is out there bashing The Mighty Ducks' "Flying V"

5 hours ago
Legends

Mark Calcavecchia once signed a scorecard with an expletive, then won the tournament

6 hours ago
Tour Tales

Charley Hoffman explains why he's called "Seagull"—and it might be the funniest nickname on...

6 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ quarantine title defense, Phil Mickelson’s Masters robe and an LPGA Twitter you...

April 14, 2020
Embrace Debate

This take right here is why they pay Skip Bayless the big bucks

April 14, 2020
It's Tricky

The best quarantine golf trick shots we've seen: part II

April 14, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: There have been five holes-in-one on par 5s (yes, par 5s!)

April 14, 2020
The Show Must Go On

In the least surprising news of the week, the WWE has been deemed an "essential business" in...

April 14, 2020
Goliath - 70, David - 13

The coronavirus could crush college football cupcakes while saving the big-time programs...

April 13, 2020
Mamba Out

The only thing crazier than Kobe Bryant scoring 60 in his final NBA game is this stat

April 13, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: Golf was once banned by a King

April 13, 2020
Monday Superlatives

How to become good, or at least less terrible, at Texas hold ‘em: A novice's guide

April 13, 2020
Golf 101

Did You Know: The most heavenly place at Augusta National is not on the golf course

April 12, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: No one has ever shot four rounds in the 60s in one Masters

April 12, 2020
Related
The LoopDid You Know: Only one woman has made a cut in PGA …
The LoopA bunch of the Nationals rewatched Game 7 of the Wo…
The LoopRick Pitino sells Miami mansion for $17 million, re…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved