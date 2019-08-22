Trending
Golfers as Athletes

Brooks Koepka releases a first look at his ESPN Body Issue photoshoot, and the results are . . . impressive

By
4 hours ago

Remember Brooks Koepka's weight being a hot topic of conversation the week of the Masters, with Brandel Chamblee questioning Koepka's commitment to winning? Tiger Woods' historic 15th major title took the headlines and the spotlight away from Koepka's midsection. And then Koepka went on to continue his dominance in the majors, earning a fourth major title at the PGA Championship in May and quelling those Chamblee comments.

Now, Koepka's midsection is back in the news, and there are visuals to go with it. Koepka dropped a first photo of his shoot in ESPN's annual Body Issue, confirming that the four-time major champion really did lose all that weight to pose in the magazine. It was assumed back then, but there's no assuming anymore. Koepka went full birthday suit for the cameras, and we now have the fruits of Koepka's efforts.

Loading

View on Instagram

Justin Thomas and Koepka's girlfriend Jena Sims, who has made headlines of her own for what she's worn recently, were the most noteworthy folks to check in with some entertaining Instagram comments:

RELATED: Jena Sims dominates ESPYS style like Brooks Koepka dominates major championships

You might recall how inflammatory Chamblee's comments were at the time, as the Golf Channel commentator called Koepka's weight loss potentially the “most reckless self-sabotage that I have ever seen of an athlete in his prime." We wonder what Chamblee's response to these photos will be. He and Koepka have had an ongoing (mostly) friendly feud, going back and forth at each other on social media and on camera. We'd imagine Chamblee will use Koepka's buff photo as an opportunity to get back at the major star.

Of course, who could forget the photo of Koepka in a thong with Sims on a boat earlier this summer? That is, we wish we could unsee that. But, apparently, there's more to see.

We're sure they'll be more photos to come, so consider this a nice teaser to what should be a bigger spread and a full feature in ESPN's Body Issue. Stay tuned!

RELATED: From the Masters: The case of the incredible shrinking Brooks Koepka still looms large

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Golfers as Athletes

Brooks Koepka releases a first look at his ESPN Body Issue photoshoot, and the results are . ....

4 hours ago
Say What?

MLB sends memo about use of sexual-enhancement pills, which are apparently BIG amongst players

11 hours ago
Rapping Rory?

Rory McIlroy quotes J. Cole lyrics, remains golf's most entertaining press conference

13 hours ago
For The Love of Dogs

This hot dog vendor is the most important member of the Texas Rangers organization right now

15 hours ago
MLB

Aaron Judge hit a homer to left field for the first time this year. Wait, what?

16 hours ago
Viral Videos

If you thought James Harden was unstoppable, wait until you see his ridiculous new move

17 hours ago
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson shows off slimmed-down beach bod, continues most surprising fitness in sports...

18 hours ago
Sign Her Up

Every NFL team should send offers to USWNT’s Carli Lloyd after watching her boot these perfect...

August 20, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson gave the perfect response to a fellow tour pro flexing his calves

August 20, 2019
Moves Like Mick Jagger

You mean to tells us Matt Kuchar could have been dancing this whole time?

August 20, 2019
We Getting Punk'd?

Random guy keeps sending recent PGA Tour winner snail mail offering his swing advice, and the...

August 20, 2019
The Grind

Justin Thomas' unusual spot, Phil Mickelson's dating advice, and the most entertaining golfer

August 20, 2019
No Days Off

Devin Booker got upset over being double-teamed in a pickup game. Joakim Noah was having none...

August 20, 2019
Float Like A Butterfly...

Louisville football's new Muhammad Ali-inspired uniforms are a knockout

August 20, 2019
Love Is In the Air

Volunteers fan seeking lady Vols companion on Craigslist proves SEC really does mean more

August 19, 2019
DOGS DOGS DOGS

ESPN's having a "Dog Day," which gives us a good a reason as any to post a bunch of photos of...

August 19, 2019
The Sincerest Form Of Flattery

Yasiel Puig mimics breakout batting stance of Little League World Series in actual MLB game

August 19, 2019
Viral Videos

"Beat The Fridge" is the best promotion in baseball (SPOILER ALERT: You can't beat The Fridge)

August 19, 2019
Related
The LoopBrooks Koepka releases a first look at his ESPN Bod…
Best In GolfGOLF ON DEMAND - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursIn the Year of Young Guns, Sungjae Im stands alone—…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection