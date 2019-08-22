Brooks Koepka releases a first look at his ESPN Body Issue photoshoot, and the results are . . . impressive

Remember Brooks Koepka's weight being a hot topic of conversation the week of the Masters , with Brandel Chamblee questioning Koepka's commitment to winning ? Tiger Woods' historic 15th major title took the headlines and the spotlight away from Koepka's midsection. And then Koepka went on to continue his dominance in the majors, earning a fourth major title at the PGA Championship in May and quelling those Chamblee comments.

Now, Koepka's midsection is back in the news, and there are visuals to go with it. Koepka dropped a first photo of his shoot in ESPN's annual Body Issue, confirming that the four-time major champion really did lose all that weight to pose in the magazine. It was assumed back then, but there's no assuming anymore. Koepka went full birthday suit for the cameras, and we now have the fruits of Koepka's efforts.

Justin Thomas and Koepka's girlfriend Jena Sims, who has made headlines of her own for what she's worn recently , were the most noteworthy folks to check in with some entertaining Instagram comments:

You might recall how inflammatory Chamblee's comments were at the time, as the Golf Channel commentator called Koepka's weight loss potentially the “most reckless self-sabotage that I have ever seen of an athlete in his prime." We wonder what Chamblee's response to these photos will be. He and Koepka have had an ongoing (mostly) friendly feud, going back and forth at each other on social media and on camera . We'd imagine Chamblee will use Koepka's buff photo as an opportunity to get back at the major star.

Of course, who could forget the photo of Koepka in a thong with Sims on a boat earlier this summer ? That is, we wish we could unsee that. But, apparently, there's more to see.

We're sure they'll be more photos to come, so consider this a nice teaser to what should be a bigger spread and a full feature in ESPN's Body Issue. Stay tuned!

