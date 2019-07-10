Trending
Jena Sims dominates ESPYS style like Brooks Koepka dominates major championships

First off, congrats to Brooks Koepka for being invited to ESPN's 2019 ESPYS. Of course, as the winner of four of the last nine major championships he's teed it up in (he's finished runner-up in two others), he deserves to be there. But keep in mind Brooks won two majors last year and had a horse take his spot on ESPN's annual dominant athletes list. So he's come a long way no matter if he takes home any hardware at Wednesday night's ceremony.

But let's be honest, that's not why we're here. On Tuesday, Koepka walked the red carpet at the event's pre-party and. . . we're pretty sure no one noticed. That's because his girlfriend, Jena Sims, was turning heads for her, um, stylish outfit. Here's the photo that sent Golf Twitter into a tizzy:

ESPN&#39;s The ESPYS Official Pre-Party
Tommaso Boddi

And here are some of the reactions:

Whoops, sorry. We probably should have mentioned the photo is questionably NSFW.

In any event, good for these two enjoying a nice party before heading to Northern Ireland for next week's British Open. And don't worry, Brooks. We noticed the bomber jacket. Looking good, man.

