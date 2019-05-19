PGA Championship 2019: Brooks Koepka denies girlfriend twice, further proof he's more machine than man at Bethpage

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.—Brooks Koepka, the Terminator ostensibly sent from the future to destroy all competition in golf, explained his major methodology thusly:

"I think I'm more focused than anybody out there," the cyborg Koepka said on Saturday at the PGA Championship. "I think I'm tunnel-visioned."

In case his seven-shot advantage heading into the final round at Bethpage Black left any doubt, Koepka illustrated that strategy in front of the cameras Sunday afternoon. With TV crews following his walk onto the property, Koepka, for the world to see, denied girlfriend Jena Sims a kiss.

Twice.

Cold. Blooded.

If it's any consolation, Ms. Sims, you now have an idea how the rest of the sport feels at the moment.

