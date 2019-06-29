The thong we all hoped we saw for the last time has made a triumphant return, if you can call it that.

Back in January, while vacationing in the Maldives with girlfriend Jena Sims, Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzy, Brooks Koepka did his best to break the internet with a picture of himself in a purple thong . Sims, also in the photo, which was posted to her Instagram story, went with the "who wore it better?" caption. In case you haven't seen it before (you have, and it cannot be unseen), here ya go:

Koepka explained in a press conference the following week that he was trying to pretend he was an Instagram model, and that they were just goofing off. On Saturday, Sims caught Koepka in the act again in Florida, only this time the thong was green and it looks like Koepka is just wearing it for fun now. Starting to get a little weird man!

The video from Sims' Instagram story can be seen below. It's not safe for work, or life in general:

What can ya say, the guy just loves thongs. Play the music!

Speaking of music, Koepka can also be heard belting out Michael Jackson's "Man In The Mirror" in Sims' Instagram story, which you can watch on her page here . Warning: you will have to see the thong again.

