Trending
Random Daggers

Brooks Koepka says he's working on his "six-pack," re-stokes the flames of golf's best feud

By
28 minutes ago

Being on lockdown has caused many PGA Tour pros to discover new hobbies, from brining meat to conjuring trick shots involving swimming pools. But Brooks Koepka is keeping it simple and using the time off to work on his core—and continue the PGA Tour's best feud.

Remember when Bryson DeChambeau called out Koepka for not having "any abs" in his ESPN Body Issue shoot? And then Brooks fired back with a photo of his four-pack of major championship trophies? Good times—especially, you know, because we weren't even thinking about a global pandemic then.

RELATED: Tiger Woods has stay-at-home Masters Champions Dinner

But now Brooks has returned to distract us from that by re-stoking the feud flames with DeChambeau. Koepka posted a video on his Instagram story with those four shiny beauties in the background and the opening line, "As many of you know, I do not have a six-pack. I only have four." Boom. Roasted. Himself. But not really. Check it out:

Well played, Brooks. Good luck in your pursuit—and please keep the random daggers coming. We could all use the entertainment.

RELATED: Brooks Koepka doesn't give a damn about your canceled golf event

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Random Daggers

Brooks Koepka says he's working on his "six-pack," re-stokes the flames of golf's best feud

28 minutes ago
Golf 101

Did you know: Bob Jones played in the Masters after his retirement (12 times, in fact)

33 minutes ago
Happy Hour

Flying Dog celebrates Caddyshack's 40th anniversary with pale ale inspired by Judge Smails and...

19 hours ago
Dirty Birds

New Atlanta Falcons uniforms confirm they will not only play like an XFL team this year, but...

a day ago
Drag Him

Max Homa checks in with his best swing roast yet (and the guy's swing is must-see)

a day ago
Trick Shots

This future PGA Tour pro has perfected the art of skipping shots off a swimming pool

April 8, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: The Masters theme song actually has lyrics—and they're just as you'd imagine...

April 8, 2020
Cheers to Augusta

The Masters 2020 Re-Watch Drinking Game: The official, unofficial way to enjoy the major that...

April 7, 2020
Throwback

I was today years old when I learned the Cowboys had 10 men on the field for Tony Dorsett's TD...

April 7, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: The origins of the 14-club limit

April 7, 2020
Finish Them

Dana White buying a private island to host UFC fights might be the most 'Mortal Kombat' thing

April 7, 2020
The Grind

A Tiger Woods sighting(!), a tour pro couple pitches in for charity, and a “59” you have to to...

April 7, 2020
Let Bygones Be Bygones

"He got me": Chris Paul finally gives Steph Curry credit for breaking his ankles five years...

April 6, 2020
Something's Got To Give

How golf's revised majors season will impact your college football consumption this fall

April 6, 2020
Yes Please

College GameDay at the Masters would be the greatest crossover event in the history of mankind...

April 6, 2020
Back In the Day

This Allen Iverson story reads like the setup to a great joke: A.I. and D-Wade walk into a . ....

April 6, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: The longest playoff in golf history went an exhausting 72 holes for the U.S....

April 6, 2020
Nope

Hard pass on this video of a skydiver pulling his friend's chute after he was knocked out

April 6, 2020
Related
news & toursCatching Up With Tiger
The LoopBrooks Koepka says he's working on his "six-pack," …
The LoopDid you know: Bob Jones played in the Masters after…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved