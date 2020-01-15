Did Bryson DeChambeau talk smack about Brooks Koepka's abs on a Twitch stream?

Because of the nature of the sport, golf doesn't lend itself to real rivalries. For one to formulate organically, two players have to go head to head on the course, preferably on Sunday, multiple times. The odds of that happening are often slim at best.

But Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are doing their best to create a rivalry off the course. The two have had a war of words that dates back to last January, when Koepka called out DeChambeau for slow play on a podcast following DeChambeau's victory last January at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Then there was the impromptu meeting between the two at the Northern Trust in August, another event DeChambeau's deliberate pre-shot routine came under fire on social media. At the time that seemed to be the end of it.

Apparently not. DeChambeau, who has spent his off-season bulking up (just ask him about it ), dumped more gas on the fire during a Twitch stream on Wednesday. In the clip below, he's presumably talking about Koepka when he states "in [ESPN's] Body Issue he didn't even have any abs, I can tell you that. I got some abs."

Again, he's presumably talking about Koepka here, given he never states Brooks' name. Then again, who else would he be talking about? Halapoulivaati Vaitai?

DeChambeau wasn't done there either. Luke Kerr-Dineen from Golf.com was able to catch these quotes from DeChambeau's live stream as well:

And to think, these two appeared to be getting along so well in those hilariously absurd pictures from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Champions:

Perhaps the relationship is just fine and DeChambeau was just taking a few playful jabs during the Twitch stream. All we know is that we're looking forward to Koepka's response.

