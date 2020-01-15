Trending
Shots Fired

Did Bryson DeChambeau talk smack about Brooks Koepka's abs on a Twitch stream?

By
3 hours ago

Because of the nature of the sport, golf doesn't lend itself to real rivalries. For one to formulate organically, two players have to go head to head on the course, preferably on Sunday, multiple times. The odds of that happening are often slim at best.

But Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are doing their best to create a rivalry off the course. The two have had a war of words that dates back to last January, when Koepka called out DeChambeau for slow play on a podcast following DeChambeau's victory last January at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Then there was the impromptu meeting between the two at the Northern Trust in August, another event DeChambeau's deliberate pre-shot routine came under fire on social media. At the time that seemed to be the end of it.

RELATED: The 11 most unusual things about Bryson DeChambeau

Apparently not. DeChambeau, who has spent his off-season bulking up (just ask him about it), dumped more gas on the fire during a Twitch stream on Wednesday. In the clip below, he's presumably talking about Koepka when he states "in [ESPN's] Body Issue he didn't even have any abs, I can tell you that. I got some abs."

Again, he's presumably talking about Koepka here, given he never states Brooks' name. Then again, who else would he be talking about? Halapoulivaati Vaitai?

DeChambeau wasn't done there either. Luke Kerr-Dineen from Golf.com was able to catch these quotes from DeChambeau's live stream as well:

And to think, these two appeared to be getting along so well in those hilariously absurd pictures from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Champions:

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Previews
Ross Kinnaird
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Previews
Andrew Redington

Perhaps the relationship is just fine and DeChambeau was just taking a few playful jabs during the Twitch stream. All we know is that we're looking forward to Koepka's response.

RELATED: The only thing funnier than the thought of a jacked Bryson DeChambeau is fellow pros' reactions to it

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Jacked Up

Mike Vrabel, a gigantic former NFL linebacker, got absolutely CRUNCHED by this referee

an hour ago
Shots Fired

Did Bryson DeChambeau talk smack about Brooks Koepka's abs on a Twitch stream?

3 hours ago
Must-see TV

Jeopardy GOAT Day 4: Ken Jennings beats James Holzhauer in the most stunning way imaginable

4 hours ago
Well Played

Watch Tim Herron's hilarious hype video ahead of joining the senior tour

6 hours ago
Slow News Day

Philly news station airs bizarre interview with alleged Houston Astros trash can

7 hours ago
Tiger Watch

Listen to Tiger Woods turn down Scott Van Pelt's podcast invite to work on his short game

9 hours ago
Telekinetic Powers

Patrick Mahomes knows what Travis Kelce is going to do before Travis Kelce does, according to...

January 14, 2020
God of Thunder

Noah Syndergaard is getting more ripped than a Norse god, what could possibly go wrong?

January 14, 2020
The Waiting Game

Trevor Bauer waited almost two years to dagger this former Astros pitcher over cheating...

January 14, 2020
The Grind

Golf’s top power couple gets a group lesson, Adam Scott plays tennis with Roger Federer, and...

January 14, 2020
The Comeback Kid

Chad Johnson trying out to be an XFL kicker is the best news we've heard all week

January 14, 2020
To The Victors Go the Spoils

Ed Orgeron celebrates National Championship with well-deserved booger snack

January 14, 2020
Swing Your Swing

Rickie Fowler has Matthew Wolff's signature move on lock

January 13, 2020
Tales from Topgolf

Alexander Ovechkin, the best player on the Capitals, is also the worst golfer on the Capitals

January 13, 2020
It's Jay O'Clock Somewhere

Bartender Jay Cutler is the best Jay Cutler yet

January 13, 2020
Sorcery

Case solved. Auston Matthews is the supernatural force in "The Outsider"

January 13, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Roy Williams is the imploding coach of the week

January 13, 2020
Language!!!

Video emerges of Bill O'Brien screaming "screw you motherf-----!" at fan. Let there be TAKES

January 10, 2020
Related
The LoopMike Vrabel, a gigantic former NFL linebacker, got …
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson just gave a perfect Phil Mickelson a…
Golf InstructionBettinardi releases next generation of BB Series an…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved