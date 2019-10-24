Trending
The only thing funnier than the thought of a jacked Bryson DeChambeau is fellow pros' reactions to it

Welcome to 2019, where up is down, black is white, the PGA Tour is played in the dead of the night, and Bryson DeChambeau, long the Tour's lovable lab-coated nerd, is getting ripped. On Wednesday night, DeChambeau checked in on IG with some clips of his new gym routine, custom designed, in the immortal words of Ronald (Mac) McDonald, to help him cultivate some serious mass.

Last year, DeChambeua played at a svelte 195 pounds, but now he says he is up to 220, with another 10 to go before hitting his goal of 230. The chances of the added muscle helping him in that proposed title bout with Brooks Koepka are still remote, but the gains are nonetheless impressive, as evidenced by the amount of fellow pros parachuting into DeChambeau's mentions to offer their two cents on the transformation. Needless to say, if you found the idea of the Incredible Hulk calculating barometric pressures on the tee box amusing, just wait until you see what his buddies had to say.

Gotta love Rickie checking in from his honeymoon to call Bryson "THICCC." Keep one eye on your man, Allison.

Classic Beef.

Says a guy who tips the scales at 172 smh ...

You didn't think we were getting through this without Phitness Guru Phil getting involved, did you?

RELATED: Phil Mickelson shows off slimmed-down beach bod, continues most surprising fitness transformation in sports history

Hell, even Redskins wide receiver Trey Quinn sounded off. This is how bad the Redskins are, folks. They're currently trying to recruit Bryson DeChambeau to fill skill positions ...

Here's hoping DeChambeau's added bulk doesn't slow him down, otherwise we might get that Koepka KO sooner than we think ...

