Clubfitter Directory: America's Best Clubfitters

Our 2019 list of America’s 100 Best Clubfitters is the result of detailed consultation of industry sources and a survey our nearly 1,500-member, nationwide, America's 100 Greatest Course-ratings panel on the best places in their respective locations. We also considered nomination submissions, a detailed application form and reader recommendations of more than 800 facilities (shops, fitting studios, golf courses, practice ranges, teaching academies). We break our list into state/regional facilities (86) and national chains (14). Individual stores that are part of a national chain are listed under the state where they are located. All venues on the list are accessible to the public.
Facilities listed alphabetically by city within each state.
ALABAMA
PGA Tour Superstore Birmingham, Birmingham, AL/ 205-440-4200
ARIZONA
The Club Fix at The Raven, Phoenix, AZ / 480-560-4558
2nd Swing Golf Scottsdale, AZ / 480-405-4529
Cool Clubs Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, AZ / 888-284-9292
Hot Stix Golf SunRidge Canyon, FountainHills, AZ / 480-513-1333
ARKANSAS
Arkansas Golf Center, Conway, AR / 501-327-0171
Golf Headquarters North Little Rock, North Little Rock, AR / 501-753-1323
GolfUSA Fayetteville, Fayetteville, AR / 479-444-6300
CALIFORNIA
Carlsbad Golf Center, Carlsbad, CA / 760-720-4653
True Spec Golf (San Diego/La Costa), Carlsbad, CA / 844-729-8809
Roger Dunn Golf Shops Canoga Park, Canoga Park, CA; 818)-914-3280
The Club Fix, Costa Mesa, CA / 949-222-9194
The Golf Mart Encinitas, CA / 760-944-1534
The Golf Mart Escondido, CA / 760-741-0441
Cool Clubs Foster City (Mariners Point), CA / 650-212-4004
Cool Clubs Irvine (Oak Creek), CA / 949-677-0844
The Club Fix La Quinta, CA / 949-222-9194
No Bogeys Golf, Laguna Niguel, CA / 949-595-4405
Club Champion Los Angeles, Santa Monica, CA / 424-744-8645
The Club Fix, Los Angeles, CA / 949-222-9194
Universal Golf Performance, Los Angeles, CA / 310-993-6323
Roger Dunn Golf Shops Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, CA / 949-364-1611
Roger Dunn Golf Shops Newbury Park, Newbury Park, CA / 805-375-7755
Club Champion Newport Beach, CA / 949-861-3822
Roger Dunn Golf Shops North Hollywood, North Hollywood, CA / 818-763-3622
PGA TOUR Superstore Palm Desert, CA / 760-601-3450
The Golf Fitting Studios, Shadow Ridge, Palm Desert, CA / 703-988-0187
The Club Fix, Palm Desert, CA / 949-222-9194
Roger Dunn Golf Shops Rancho Cucamonga, Rancho Cucamonga, CA / 909-948-7959
Golf Galaxy Roseville, Roseville, CA / 916-517-1147
Haggin Oaks Super Shop, Sacramento, CA / 916-481-4653
Club Champion San Carlos, CA / 888-340-7820
Club Champion San Diego (Del Mar), CA / 888-340-7820
Club Champion San Francisco (Danville), CA / 952-736-2002
Roger Dunn Golf Shop, Santa Ana, CA / 714-558-0074
Roger Dunn Golf Shops Seal Beach,__ Seal Beach, CA / 562-598-1300
Hot Stix Golf Stanford, Stanford, CA / 480-513-1333
Roger Dunn Golf Shops Stockton, CA / 209-472-0280
Roger Dunn Golf Shops Visalia, Visalia, CA / 559-734-1385
Kepler's Golf, Walnut Creek, CA / 925-932-8179
The Golf Mart Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek, CA / 925-588-0199
COLORADO
GOLFTEC Centennial, CO / 303-223-2341
GOLFTEC Colorado Springs (Chapel Hills), CO / 719-219-3095
Club Champion Denver (Highlands Ranch), Highlands Ranch, CO / 720-638-4633
GOLFTEC Denver (DTC) / 303-770-5951
Gott Golf, Denver, CO / 303-345-5442
D'Lance Golf Performance Center, Englewood, CO / 303-730-2717
PGATOUR Superstore Greenwood Village, CO / 720-266-2400
CONNECTICUT
Performance Clubworks, Brookfield, CT / 203-775-3119
Greenwich Golf Fitting Studio, Greenwich, CT /203-532-4810
Chris Cote's Golf Shop Portland/Southington, Portland, CT / 860-342-2226
Cool Clubs at Sterling Farms, Stamford, CT /203-233-2556
Downtown Golf, Stamford, CT / 203-359-4653
DELAWARE
Golf Galaxy Christiana__, Newark, DE 302-338-9005
D.C.
The Golf Doctor-DC, Washington D.C. /202-827-4202
FLORIDA
Golf Galaxy Altamonte Springs, FL / 407-389-1295
Putter Around Boynton Beach, FL / 561-752-0744
Cool Clubs Bradenton (IMG Academy), FL / 941-952-2662
Club Champion Delray Beach, Fla / 561-774-2147
Golf Galaxy Fort Myers, FL / 239-489-3659
Hot Stix Golf Ft. Lauderdale (Grande Oaks), FL / 480-513-1333
PGA TOUR Superstore Jacksonville, FL / 904.380.4400
Joey D/ClubCraft, Jupiter, FL / (561) 401-9185
True Spec Golf Jupiter (Trump National), FL / 844-729-8809
Golf Etc. Lakeland, FL / 863-687-7274
Golf Galaxy Lutz, FL / 813-264-1241
Moon Golf Melbourne, FL / 321-752-0078
Club Champion Miami / 888-340-7820
True Spec Golf Miami (Trump Doral), FL / 844-729-8809
Club Champion Naples, FL / 913-498-8580
True Spec Golf Naples, FL / 844-729-8809
True Spec Golf Orlando (Lake Nona), FL / 844-729-8809
Club Champion Orlando, FL / 407-745-5660
Grand Cypress Academy of Golf, Orlando, FL / 407-239-1975
The Golf Fitting Studios/Marriott Golf Academy, Orlando FL / 407-238-7677
Edwin Watts Golf Shop Palm Beach Gardens, FL
PGA TOUR Performance Center-TPC Sawgrass Ponte Vedra Beach, FL / 904-280-2452
Fellinger Custom Golf, Port St. Lucie, FL
Putter Around, Tamarac, FL / 561-752-0744
Moon Golf Vero Beach, FL / 772-770-2002
Cool Clubs Wellington (Wanderers Club), FL / 888-284 9292
GEORGIA
PGA Tour Superstore, Roswell, GA / 770-640-0933
Club Champion Atlanta, Sandy Springs, GA / 404-303-8322
Sea Island Golf Performance Center, St. Simons Island, GA / 912-638-5119
Cool Clubs @ Baraban's Academy Fore Golf, Suwanee, GA / 470-589-1230
The Golf Doctor at Cherokee Golf Center, Woodstock, GA / 770-516-8600
GOLFTEC (Fox Creek) Smyrna, GA / 678-701-1802
HAWAII
Aloha Golf Center,Honolulu, HI / 808-687-0888
Roger Dunn Golf Shops Honolulu, HI / 808-942-7741
IDAHO
Golf Galaxy, Boise, ID / 208-472-1235
ILLINOIS
Club Champion Chicago, Chicago, IL / 312-846-1197
GOLFTEC (Halsted Row), Chicago, IL / 773-755-4653
Club Champion Deerfield, Deerfield, IL / 847-386-6820
GOLFTEC Deerfield__, Deerfield, IL / 224-330-4020
PGA Tour Superstore, Downers Grove, IL / 630-824-2080
True Spec Golf Highland Park, IL / 844-729-8809
Country Acres Custom Golf, Mt. Vernon, IL / 618-244-1084
Cool Clubs Chicago, Northfield, IL / 847-732-1905
GOLFTEC Oak Brook, Oak Brook, IL / 630-396-2020
Mistwood Performance Center, Romeoville, IL / 815-254-3333
GOLFTEC Vernon Hills Vernon Hills, IL / 847-327-0605
Club Champion Willowbrook, Willowbrook, IL / 630-654-8887
INDIANA
Golf Galaxy Castleton, Castleton, IN / 317-567-2692
GOLFTEC Castleton Castleton, IN / 317-595-2170
Touchet Golf, Fort Wayne, IN / 260-436-4535
Club Champion Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN / 317-288-7103
Indy Golf Lab @ Correct2Compete Zionsville, IN / 317-873-3636
IOWA
GOLFTEC Country Club Village, Clive, IA / 515-440-4653
GolfUSA of Coralville, Coralville, IA / 319-625-2105
Austad's Golf Cedar Rapids, Marion, IA / 319-826-6870
Austad's Golf Sioux City, Sioux City, IA / 712-276-9900
Golf Galaxy West Des Moines,IA, West Des Moines, IA / 515-225-2226
Ken Schall Golf Performance Studio West Des Moines, IA / 515-528-2054
KANSAS
Club Champion Kansas City, Overland Park, KS / 913-498-8580
Golf MD, Lenexa, KS / 913-663-5050
GolfUSA Manhattan, Manhattan, KS / 800-338-9235
GOLFTEC Overland Park, Overland Park, KS / 913-642-8881
Sticks 96 Golf, Wichita, KS/ 316-719-2489
Golf Headquarters Wichita-North Webb, Wichita, KS / 316-634-2627
Golf Headquarters Wichita 21st, Wichita, KS / 316-729-2627
KENTUCKY
Golf Exchange Florence, Florence, KY / 859-282-0444
Golf Exchange Lexington, Lexington, KY / 859-269-0202
Man O'War Golf Learning Center, Lexington KY / 859-259-4653
Golf Exchange Taylor Mill, Taylor Mill, KY / 859-360-3623
Golf Headquarters Louisville, Louisville, KY / 502-245-8600
LOUISIANA
Le Triomphe Golf Academy/John Joy Golf, Broussard, LA / 337-856-6754
James Leitz Golf @ Tchefuncta Country Club Covington, Covington, LA / 985-290-8507
MAINE
Randallized Custom Clubs, Auburn, ME / 407-490-5297
Golf & Ski Warehouse, Scarborough, ME / 603-298-8282
MARYLAND
Golf Care Center, Bethesda, MD / 301-652-6094
Club Champion Washington DC , Rockville, MD / 301-881-3030
Golf Galaxy Elkridge, Elkridge, MD / 410-872-8637
GOLFTEC (Baltimore) Ellicott City, MD / 410-505-0208
GOLFTEC Gaithersburg, Gaithersburg, MD / 240-654-0796
GOLFTEC North Bethesda ,North Bethesda, MD / 240-715-0291
Golf GalaxyTowson, Towson, MD / 443-279-3733
GOLFTEC Timonium , Timonium, MD / 443-345-5118
MASSACHUSETTS
GOLFTEC Danvers, Peabody, Mass.
Joe & Leigh's Discount Pro Shop/Golf Performance Center, Easton/South Easton, MA / 508-238-2320
Cool Clubs (@ KOHR Golf) Natick MA / 470-589-1230
Club Champion (Boston) Needham, MA / 781-449-1397
Harmon Golf, Rockland, MA / 781-871-7775
Ace of Clubs, Saugus, MA / 781-307-7815
True Spec Golf (Boston) Waltham, MA / 844-729-8809
Golfers Warehouse Auburn, Auburn, MA / 508-407-7692
Golfers Warehouse Braintree ,Braintree, MA / 781-848-9777
MICHIGAN
Carl's Golfland - Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Hills, MI / 248-335-8095
Golf Galaxy Clinton Township, MI / 586-286-4987
GOLFTEC Grand Rapids , Grand Rapids, MI / 616-228-9034
Club Champion (Detroit), Royal Oak, MI / 248-556-5613
Maple Hill Golf Center/The Launch Kitchen, Grandville, MI / 800-219-1113
Clor's Outpost, Osseo, MI / 517-523-2622
Carl's Golfland at St. John's , Plymouth, MI / 734-354-9274
Miles of Golf (Ann Arbor), Ypsilanti, MI / 734-973-9004
MINNESOTA
GOLFTEC (Minneapolis) Eden Prairie, MN / 952-241-5100
Totally Driven, Edina, MN / 952-681-2728
Club Champion (Minneapolis) Edina, MN / 952-406-8769
2nd Swing Golf-Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN / 612-331-9303
2nd Swing Golf-Minnetonka , Minnetonka, MN / 612-216-4152
PGA Tour Superstore Minnetonka, Minnetonka, MN / 763-489-5410
GOLFTEC Roseville ,Roseville, MN / 651-697-4015
Austad's Golf St Cloud, St. Cloud, MN / 320-259-4653
MISSOURI
Golf Etc. Cape Giradeau, Cape Giradeau, MO / 573-339-4653
Club Champion (St. Louis) Creve Coeur, MO / 314-801-7522
Robin Nigro Golf Academy/Martin City Golf Center, Kansas City, MO / 816-941-9000
Golf Headquarters Springfield Springfield, MO / 417-886-8888
MONTANA
Golf Headquarters Missoula ,Missoula MT / 406-541-8633
NEBRASKA
Austad's Golf Lincoln Lincoln, NE / 402-489-3100
Austad's Golf Westwood, Omaha, NE / 402-758-7000
Austad's Golf West Maple, Omaha, NE / 402-614-4040
GOLFTEC Omaha, NE, Omaha, NE / 402-905-2990
NEVADA
GOLFTEC Henderson ,Henderson, NV / 702-834-6370
Aloha Golf Center ,Las Vegas, NV / 702-769-8803
PGA TOUR Superstore Las Vegas , Las Vegas, NV / 725-867-6700
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Golf & Ski Warehouse Greenland, Greenland, NH/ 603-433-8585
Golf & Ski Warehouse Hudson ,Hudson, NH/ 603-298-8282
Kustom Club Fitting Center, Manchester, NH/ 603-623-7876
Golf & Ski Warehouse West Lebanon, West Lebanon, NH / 603-595-8484
NEW JERSEY
Novo Golf , Closter, NJ / 845-680-7000
GOLFTEC Englewood , Englewood, NJ / 201-567-0103
Club Champion, Hackensack, NJ / 201-996-9221
Golf Etc. Morristown, Morristown, NJ/862-260-9600
PGA Tour Superstore Paramus, Paramus, NJ / 201-649-9170
Perfect Swing, Toms River, NJ / 732-503-4709
NEW MEXICO
Golf Headquarters Bullseye Golf Center, Albuquerque, NM / 505-884-3454
NEW YORK
Big Oak Driving Range, East Rochester, NY / 585-586-0614
Tru-Fit Custom Clubs, Latham, NY / 518-469-7729
Pete's Golf, Mineola, NY / 516-248-6891
Club Champion Manhattan (@ 5-Iron Golf) New York, NY / 516-226-1522
New York Golf Center (powered by Cool Clubs) Herald Square, New York, NY / 212-564-2255
New York Golf Center (powered by Cool Clubs) Park Avenue, New York, NY / 212-564-0078
Pete's Golf @ Golf & Body, New York, NY / (212) 244-2626
True Spec Golf NYC, New York, NY / 844-729-8809
Club Champion Long Island,, Syosset, NY / 516-226-1522
Novogolf Tappan,, Tappan, NY / 845-680-7000
Hot Stix (Manhattan Woods), West Nyack, NY / 480-513-1333
PGA Tour Superstore Westbury,, Westbury, NY / 516-824-3000
Club Champion White Plains,, White Plains, NY / 914-948-2651
The Complete Golfer,, White Plains, NY / 914-328-8411
NORTH CAROLINA
Club Champion (Raleigh), Cary, NC / 919-977-9189
Golf Etc. Cary,, Cary, NC / 919-535-3581
Leatherman Golf Learning Center, Charlotte, NC / 704-527-1123
First Tee Golf Shop,, Goldsboro NC / 919-778-7963
Golf Etc Tech Studio Monroe, Monroe, NC / 704-283-0022
The Club Fix (Talamore),, Southern Pines, NC
GOLFTEC Cary,, Cary, NC / 919-677-8385
Golf Galaxy Charlotte,, Charlotte, NC / 704-847-2141
True Spec Golf (Pine Needles,) Southern Pines, NC / 844-729-8809
NORTH DAKOTA
Golf Center Grand Forks, GrandForks, ND/ 701-775-0019
Austad's Golf Fargo, Fargo, ND / 701-297-3551
OHIO
GOLFTEC Blue Ash,, Blue Ash, OH / 513-469-0813
Golf Exchange Eastgate,, Cincinnati, OH / 513-947-3100
Golf Exchange Kenwood,, Cincinnati, OH / 513-791-1698
Miles of Golf Cincinnati,, Cincinnati, OH / 513-870-9057
GOLFTEC Easton,, Columbus, OH / 614-428-4653
Granville Golfland,, Granville, OH / 740-587-4147
Windmill Golf Center,, Macedonia, OH / 330-467-6425
Golf Galaxy Miamisburg,, Miamisburg, OH / 937-432-9800
McGolf Club Fitting,, Waverly, OH / 740-941-4653
Club Champion (Cleveland), Warrensville Heights, OH / 216-591-2164
True Spec Golf Columbus,, Columbus, OH / 844-729-8809
Golf Exchange West Chester,, West Chester, OH / 513-671-0212
OKLAHOMA
Ball Golf Center , Oklahoma City, OK / 405-842-2626
GOLFTEC (Oklahoma City) Moore, OK / 405-225-3494
GolfUSA Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City, OK / 405-749-4653
Baker's Custom Golf , Tulsa, OK / 918-252-4422
Golf Galaxy Tulsa , Tulsa, OK / 918-249-1137
GOLFTEC Tulsa , Tulsa, OK / 918-622-3968
OREGON
GOLFTEC Beaverton , Beaverton, OR / 503-563-3923
RedTail Golf Center , Beaverton, OR / 503-646-5166
Fiddler's Green , Eugene, OR / 541-689-8464
Golf Etc. Medford , Medford, OR / 541-770-2500
PENNSYLVANIA
Izett Golf , Ardmore, PA / 610-642-1887
Club Champion (Philadelphia) Bala Cynwyd, PA / 215-921-2054
GOLFTEC Main Line , BrynMawr, PA / 877-893-0133
Sittler Golf Center , Kutztown, PA / 610-683-7232
Club Champion Pittsburgh , Pittsburgh, PA / 412-787-0292
Golf Galaxy Pittsburgh , Pittsburgh, PA / 412-809-0392
GOLFTEC Wexford , Wexford, PA / 724-933-3434
GOLFTEC Willow Grove ,__ Willow Grove, PA / 215-657-2649
RHODE ISLAND
Spargo Golf, Cranston, RI / 401-946-4653
Golfers Warehouse Cranston,__ Cranston, RI / 401-467-8740
SOUTH CAROLINA
PGA Tour Superstore Hilton Head, Bluffton, SC / 843-837-4653
SwingFit, Hilton Head, SC / 843-341-7000
Victory Custom Golf, Lake Wylie, SC / 803-831-1156
Lowcountry Custom Golf, Mt. Pleasant, SC / 843-492-7009
PGA Tour Superstore Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, SC / 843-839-4653
PGA Tour Superstore North Myrtle Beach/843.272.6030
Steve Dresser Golf Academy, Pawleys Island, SC/ 843-650-2272
SOUTH DAKOTA
Austad's Golf Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, SD / 605-336-3135
TENNESSEE
Felix Clubworks at Spring Creek Ranch, Collierville, TN / 901-268-7544
Club Champion (Nashville) Franklin, TN / 615-778-1289
Fairways and Greens Golf Center, Knoxville, TN / 865-777-4653
TEXAS
Golf Headquarters Amarillo, Amarillo, TX / 806-358-1385
Club Champion Austin, Austin, TX / 512-953-5900
CompuGolf Center, Carrollton, TX / 972-242-7888
Fit 2 Score, Carrollton, TX / 817 247 3110
Sellinger's DFW Golf Studios, Dallas, TX / 972-788-2525
Leonard Golf Links Fort Worth, Fort Worth, TX / 817-560-0200
Golf Etc. Granbury, Granbury, TX / 817-579-5400
Club Champion Houston, Houston, TX / 713-973-3939
Edwin Watts Golf Houston, Houston, TX / 713-627-2411
GOLFTEC Houston (Memorial City), Houston, TX / 281-741-6778
Swanson Golf Center, Houston, TX / 281-440-1308
The Golf Station, Hurst, TX / 817-595-4653
Club Champion Lewisville (@ Hank Haney Golf Ranch), Lewisville, TX / 469-322-0303
Cool Clubs at Castle Hills GC, Lewisville, TX / 972-955-7885
Golf Headquarters Lubbock, Lubbock, TX / 806-795-6730
Golf Headquarters of Midland, Midland, TX / 432-686-7367
Axis Golf Academy, Montgomery, TX / 936-588-8877
Club Champion Dallas, Plano, TX / 972-985-4240
Golf Tech, Plano, TX / 972-423-0152
PGA Tour Superstore Plano-Accent, Plano, TX / 214-427-4060
PGA Tour Superstore Plano-Preston, Plano, TX / 214-778-3850
Sellinger's DFW Golf Studios, Roanoke, TX / 682-549-2102
MK Golf Technologies,San Antonio, TX / 210-413-3569, 210-771-9360
PGA TOUR Superstore – Woodlands, / Shenandoah, TX / 832-616-4904
Impact Precision Golf Spring, TX / 713-389-5366
The Club Fix-Cypresswood, Spring, TX / 949-222-9194
The Club Fix-The Tribute, The Colony, TX / 949-222-9194
UTAH
GolfTEC (Salt Lake City), Holladay, UT / 801-618-0399
GolfTEC Park City, Park City, UT / 435-214-4491
Club Champion (Salt Lake City), Salt Lake City, UT / 801-467-2995
VIRGINIA
The Golf Fitting Studio (Westfields), Clifton, VA / 703-988-0187
Golf Galaxy Glen Allen, Glen Allen, VA / 804-217-9797
Golfdom, McLean, VA/ 703-790-8844
Hodson Golf, Richmond, VA / 804-475-6311
WASHINGTON
Club Champion Seattle, Bellevue, WA / 425-223-5925
Gregg Rogers Golf Performance Center, Bellevue, WA / 425-556-9022
__Puetz Golf Bellevue, Bellevue, WA / 425-747-0664
GOLFTEC Lynwood, Lynwood, WA / 425-412-3999
Puetz Golf Seattle, North Seattle, WA / 206-362-2272
Puetz Golf Tacoma, Tacoma, WA / 253-474-8288
GolfTEC Southcenter, Tukwila, WA / 206-577-3500
Puetz Golf Tukwila, Tukwila, WA / 206-439-1740