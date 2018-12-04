Where to go to get fit4 hours ago

Clubfitter Directory: America's Best Clubfitters

America's 100 Best Clubfitters & Our Directory of Golf Digest Certified Clubfitters
By

Our 2019 list of America’s 100 Best Clubfitters is the result of detailed consultation of industry sources and a survey our nearly 1,500-member, nationwide, America's 100 Greatest Course-ratings panel on the best places in their respective locations. We also considered nomination submissions, a detailed application form and reader recommendations of more than 800 facilities (shops, fitting studios, golf courses, practice ranges, teaching academies). We break our list into state/regional facilities (86) and national chains (14). Individual stores that are part of a national chain are listed under the state where they are located. All venues on the list are accessible to the public.

Related: Your Ultimate Guide To Finding A Better Game

Facilities listed alphabetically by city within each state.

ALABAMA
PGA Tour Superstore Birmingham, Birmingham, AL/ 205-440-4200

ARIZONA
The Club Fix at The Raven, Phoenix, AZ / 480-560-4558

2nd Swing Golf Scottsdale, AZ / 480-405-4529

Cool Clubs Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, AZ / 888-284-9292

Hot Stix Golf SunRidge Canyon, FountainHills, AZ / 480-513-1333

ARKANSAS
Arkansas Golf Center, Conway, AR / 501-327-0171

Golf Headquarters North Little Rock, North Little Rock, AR / 501-753-1323

GolfUSA Fayetteville, Fayetteville, AR / 479-444-6300

CALIFORNIA
Carlsbad Golf Center, Carlsbad, CA / 760-720-4653

True Spec Golf (San Diego/La Costa), Carlsbad, CA / 844-729-8809

Roger Dunn Golf Shops Canoga Park, Canoga Park, CA; 818)-914-3280

The Club Fix, Costa Mesa, CA / 949-222-9194

The Golf Mart Encinitas, CA / 760-944-1534

The Golf Mart Escondido, CA / 760-741-0441

Cool Clubs Foster City (Mariners Point), CA / 650-212-4004

Cool Clubs Irvine (Oak Creek), CA / 949-677-0844

The Club Fix La Quinta, CA / 949-222-9194

No Bogeys Golf, Laguna Niguel, CA / 949-595-4405

Club Champion Los Angeles, Santa Monica, CA / 424-744-8645

The Club Fix, Los Angeles, CA / 949-222-9194

Universal Golf Performance, Los Angeles, CA / 310-993-6323

Roger Dunn Golf Shops Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, CA / 949-364-1611

Roger Dunn Golf Shops Newbury Park, Newbury Park, CA / 805-375-7755

Club Champion Newport Beach, CA / 949-861-3822

Roger Dunn Golf Shops North Hollywood, North Hollywood, CA / 818-763-3622

PGA TOUR Superstore Palm Desert, CA / 760-601-3450

The Golf Fitting Studios, Shadow Ridge, Palm Desert, CA / 703-988-0187

The Club Fix, Palm Desert, CA / 949-222-9194

Roger Dunn Golf Shops Rancho Cucamonga, Rancho Cucamonga, CA / 909-948-7959

Golf Galaxy Roseville, Roseville, CA / 916-517-1147

Haggin Oaks Super Shop, Sacramento, CA / 916-481-4653

Club Champion San Carlos, CA / 888-340-7820

Club Champion San Diego (Del Mar), CA / 888-340-7820

Club Champion San Francisco (Danville), CA / 952-736-2002

Roger Dunn Golf Shop, Santa Ana, CA / 714-558-0074

Roger Dunn Golf Shops Seal Beach,__ Seal Beach, CA / 562-598-1300

Hot Stix Golf Stanford, Stanford, CA / 480-513-1333

Roger Dunn Golf Shops Stockton, CA / 209-472-0280

Roger Dunn Golf Shops Visalia, Visalia, CA / 559-734-1385

Kepler's Golf, Walnut Creek, CA / 925-932-8179

The Golf Mart Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek, CA / 925-588-0199

COLORADO

GOLFTEC Centennial, CO / 303-223-2341

GOLFTEC Colorado Springs (Chapel Hills), CO / 719-219-3095

Club Champion Denver (Highlands Ranch), Highlands Ranch, CO / 720-638-4633

GOLFTEC Denver (DTC) / 303-770-5951

Gott Golf, Denver, CO / 303-345-5442

D'Lance Golf Performance Center, Englewood, CO / 303-730-2717

PGATOUR Superstore Greenwood Village, CO / 720-266-2400

CONNECTICUT
Performance Clubworks, Brookfield, CT / 203-775-3119

Greenwich Golf Fitting Studio, Greenwich, CT /203-532-4810

Chris Cote's Golf Shop Portland/Southington, Portland, CT / 860-342-2226

Cool Clubs at Sterling Farms, Stamford, CT /203-233-2556

Downtown Golf, Stamford, CT / 203-359-4653

DELAWARE
Golf Galaxy Christiana__, Newark, DE 302-338-9005

D.C.
The Golf Doctor-DC, Washington D.C. /202-827-4202

FLORIDA

Golf Galaxy Altamonte Springs, FL / 407-389-1295

Putter Around Boynton Beach, FL / 561-752-0744

Cool Clubs Bradenton (IMG Academy), FL / 941-952-2662

Club Champion Delray Beach, Fla / 561-774-2147

Golf Galaxy Fort Myers, FL / 239-489-3659

Hot Stix Golf Ft. Lauderdale (Grande Oaks), FL / 480-513-1333

PGA TOUR Superstore Jacksonville, FL / 904.380.4400

Joey D/ClubCraft, Jupiter, FL / (561) 401-9185

True Spec Golf Jupiter (Trump National), FL / 844-729-8809

Golf Etc. Lakeland, FL / 863-687-7274

Golf Galaxy Lutz, FL / 813-264-1241

Moon Golf Melbourne, FL / 321-752-0078

Club Champion Miami / 888-340-7820

True Spec Golf Miami (Trump Doral), FL / 844-729-8809

Club Champion Naples, FL / 913-498-8580

True Spec Golf Naples, FL / 844-729-8809

True Spec Golf Orlando (Lake Nona), FL / 844-729-8809

Club Champion Orlando, FL / 407-745-5660

Grand Cypress Academy of Golf, Orlando, FL / 407-239-1975

The Golf Fitting Studios/Marriott Golf Academy, Orlando FL / 407-238-7677

Edwin Watts Golf Shop Palm Beach Gardens, FL

PGA TOUR Performance Center-TPC Sawgrass Ponte Vedra Beach, FL / 904-280-2452

Fellinger Custom Golf, Port St. Lucie, FL

Putter Around, Tamarac, FL / 561-752-0744

Moon Golf Vero Beach, FL / 772-770-2002

Cool Clubs Wellington (Wanderers Club), FL / 888-284 9292

GEORGIA

PGA Tour Superstore, Roswell, GA / 770-640-0933

Club Champion Atlanta, Sandy Springs, GA / 404-303-8322

Sea Island Golf Performance Center, St. Simons Island, GA / 912-638-5119

Cool Clubs @ Baraban's Academy Fore Golf, Suwanee, GA / 470-589-1230

The Golf Doctor at Cherokee Golf Center, Woodstock, GA / 770-516-8600

GOLFTEC (Fox Creek) Smyrna, GA / 678-701-1802

HAWAII
Aloha Golf Center,Honolulu, HI / 808-687-0888

Roger Dunn Golf Shops Honolulu, HI / 808-942-7741

IDAHO
Golf Galaxy, Boise, ID / 208-472-1235

ILLINOIS
Club Champion Chicago, Chicago, IL / 312-846-1197

GOLFTEC (Halsted Row), Chicago, IL / 773-755-4653

Club Champion Deerfield, Deerfield, IL / 847-386-6820

GOLFTEC Deerfield__, Deerfield, IL / 224-330-4020

PGA Tour Superstore, Downers Grove, IL / 630-824-2080

True Spec Golf Highland Park, IL / 844-729-8809

Country Acres Custom Golf, Mt. Vernon, IL / 618-244-1084

Cool Clubs Chicago, Northfield, IL / 847-732-1905

GOLFTEC Oak Brook, Oak Brook, IL / 630-396-2020

Mistwood Performance Center, Romeoville, IL / 815-254-3333

GOLFTEC Vernon Hills Vernon Hills, IL / 847-327-0605

Club Champion Willowbrook, Willowbrook, IL / 630-654-8887

INDIANA

Golf Galaxy Castleton, Castleton, IN / 317-567-2692

GOLFTEC Castleton Castleton, IN / 317-595-2170

Touchet Golf, Fort Wayne, IN / 260-436-4535

Club Champion Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN / 317-288-7103

Indy Golf Lab @ Correct2Compete Zionsville, IN / 317-873-3636

IOWA
GOLFTEC Country Club Village, Clive, IA / 515-440-4653

GolfUSA of Coralville, Coralville, IA / 319-625-2105

Austad's Golf Cedar Rapids, Marion, IA / 319-826-6870

Austad's Golf Sioux City, Sioux City, IA / 712-276-9900

Golf Galaxy West Des Moines,IA, West Des Moines, IA / 515-225-2226

Ken Schall Golf Performance Studio West Des Moines, IA / 515-528-2054

KANSAS
Club Champion Kansas City, Overland Park, KS / 913-498-8580

Golf MD, Lenexa, KS / 913-663-5050

GolfUSA Manhattan, Manhattan, KS / 800-338-9235

GOLFTEC Overland Park, Overland Park, KS / 913-642-8881

Sticks 96 Golf, Wichita, KS/ 316-719-2489

Golf Headquarters Wichita-North Webb, Wichita, KS / 316-634-2627

Golf Headquarters Wichita 21st, Wichita, KS / 316-729-2627

KENTUCKY
Golf Exchange Florence, Florence, KY / 859-282-0444

Golf Exchange Lexington, Lexington, KY / 859-269-0202

Man O'War Golf Learning Center, Lexington KY / 859-259-4653

Golf Exchange Taylor Mill, Taylor Mill, KY / 859-360-3623

Golf Headquarters Louisville, Louisville, KY / 502-245-8600

LOUISIANA
Le Triomphe Golf Academy/John Joy Golf, Broussard, LA / 337-856-6754

James Leitz Golf @ Tchefuncta Country Club Covington, Covington, LA / 985-290-8507

MAINE
Randallized Custom Clubs, Auburn, ME / 407-490-5297

Golf & Ski Warehouse, Scarborough, ME / 603-298-8282

MARYLAND
Golf Care Center, Bethesda, MD / 301-652-6094

Club Champion Washington DC , Rockville, MD / 301-881-3030

Golf Galaxy Elkridge, Elkridge, MD / 410-872-8637

GOLFTEC (Baltimore) Ellicott City, MD / 410-505-0208

GOLFTEC Gaithersburg, Gaithersburg, MD / 240-654-0796

GOLFTEC North Bethesda ,North Bethesda, MD / 240-715-0291

Golf GalaxyTowson, Towson, MD / 443-279-3733

GOLFTEC Timonium , Timonium, MD / 443-345-5118

MASSACHUSETTS
GOLFTEC Danvers, Peabody, Mass.

Joe & Leigh's Discount Pro Shop/Golf Performance Center, Easton/South Easton, MA / 508-238-2320

Cool Clubs (@ KOHR Golf) Natick MA / 470-589-1230

Club Champion (Boston) Needham, MA / 781-449-1397

Harmon Golf, Rockland, MA / 781-871-7775

Ace of Clubs, Saugus, MA / 781-307-7815

True Spec Golf (Boston) Waltham, MA / 844-729-8809

Golfers Warehouse Auburn, Auburn, MA / 508-407-7692

Golfers Warehouse Braintree ,Braintree, MA / 781-848-9777

MICHIGAN
Carl's Golfland - Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Hills, MI / 248-335-8095

Golf Galaxy Clinton Township, MI / 586-286-4987

GOLFTEC Grand Rapids , Grand Rapids, MI / 616-228-9034

Club Champion (Detroit), Royal Oak, MI / 248-556-5613

Maple Hill Golf Center/The Launch Kitchen, Grandville, MI / 800-219-1113

Clor's Outpost, Osseo, MI / 517-523-2622

Carl's Golfland at St. John's , Plymouth, MI / 734-354-9274

Miles of Golf (Ann Arbor), Ypsilanti, MI / 734-973-9004

MINNESOTA
GOLFTEC (Minneapolis) Eden Prairie, MN / 952-241-5100

Totally Driven, Edina, MN / 952-681-2728

Club Champion (Minneapolis) Edina, MN / 952-406-8769

2nd Swing Golf-Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN / 612-331-9303

2nd Swing Golf-Minnetonka , Minnetonka, MN / 612-216-4152

PGA Tour Superstore Minnetonka, Minnetonka, MN / 763-489-5410

GOLFTEC Roseville ,Roseville, MN / 651-697-4015

Austad's Golf St Cloud, St. Cloud, MN / 320-259-4653

MISSOURI
Golf Etc. Cape Giradeau, Cape Giradeau, MO / 573-339-4653

Club Champion (St. Louis) Creve Coeur, MO / 314-801-7522

Robin Nigro Golf Academy/Martin City Golf Center, Kansas City, MO / 816-941-9000

Golf Headquarters Springfield Springfield, MO / 417-886-8888

MONTANA

Golf Headquarters Missoula ,Missoula MT / 406-541-8633

NEBRASKA
Austad's Golf Lincoln Lincoln, NE / 402-489-3100

Austad's Golf Westwood, Omaha, NE / 402-758-7000

Austad's Golf West Maple, Omaha, NE / 402-614-4040

GOLFTEC Omaha, NE, Omaha, NE / 402-905-2990

NEVADA
GOLFTEC Henderson ,Henderson, NV / 702-834-6370

Aloha Golf Center ,Las Vegas, NV / 702-769-8803

PGA TOUR Superstore Las Vegas , Las Vegas, NV / 725-867-6700

NEW HAMPSHIRE
Golf & Ski Warehouse Greenland, Greenland, NH/ 603-433-8585

Golf & Ski Warehouse Hudson ,Hudson, NH/ 603-298-8282

Kustom Club Fitting Center, Manchester, NH/ 603-623-7876

Golf & Ski Warehouse West Lebanon, West Lebanon, NH / 603-595-8484

NEW JERSEY
Novo Golf , Closter, NJ / 845-680-7000

GOLFTEC Englewood , Englewood, NJ / 201-567-0103

Club Champion, Hackensack, NJ / 201-996-9221

Golf Etc. Morristown, Morristown, NJ/862-260-9600

PGA Tour Superstore Paramus, Paramus, NJ / 201-649-9170

Perfect Swing, Toms River, NJ / 732-503-4709

NEW MEXICO
Golf Headquarters Bullseye Golf Center, Albuquerque, NM / 505-884-3454

NEW YORK
Big Oak Driving Range, East Rochester, NY / 585-586-0614

Tru-Fit Custom Clubs, Latham, NY / 518-469-7729

Pete's Golf, Mineola, NY / 516-248-6891

Club Champion Manhattan (@ 5-Iron Golf) New York, NY / 516-226-1522

New York Golf Center (powered by Cool Clubs) Herald Square, New York, NY / 212-564-2255

New York Golf Center (powered by Cool Clubs) Park Avenue, New York, NY / 212-564-0078

Pete's Golf @ Golf & Body, New York, NY / (212) 244-2626

True Spec Golf NYC, New York, NY / 844-729-8809

Club Champion Long Island,, Syosset, NY / 516-226-1522

Novogolf Tappan,, Tappan, NY / 845-680-7000

Hot Stix (Manhattan Woods), West Nyack, NY / 480-513-1333

PGA Tour Superstore Westbury,, Westbury, NY / 516-824-3000

Club Champion White Plains,, White Plains, NY / 914-948-2651

The Complete Golfer,, White Plains, NY / 914-328-8411

NORTH CAROLINA
Club Champion (Raleigh), Cary, NC / 919-977-9189

Golf Etc. Cary,, Cary, NC / 919-535-3581

Leatherman Golf Learning Center, Charlotte, NC / 704-527-1123

First Tee Golf Shop,, Goldsboro NC / 919-778-7963

Golf Etc Tech Studio Monroe, Monroe, NC / 704-283-0022

The Club Fix (Talamore),, Southern Pines, NC

GOLFTEC Cary,, Cary, NC / 919-677-8385

Golf Galaxy Charlotte,, Charlotte, NC / 704-847-2141

True Spec Golf (Pine Needles,) Southern Pines, NC / 844-729-8809

NORTH DAKOTA
Golf Center Grand Forks, GrandForks, ND/ 701-775-0019

Austad's Golf Fargo, Fargo, ND / 701-297-3551

OHIO
GOLFTEC Blue Ash,, Blue Ash, OH / 513-469-0813

Golf Exchange Eastgate,, Cincinnati, OH / 513-947-3100

Golf Exchange Kenwood,, Cincinnati, OH / 513-791-1698

Miles of Golf Cincinnati,, Cincinnati, OH / 513-870-9057

GOLFTEC Easton,, Columbus, OH / 614-428-4653

Granville Golfland,, Granville, OH / 740-587-4147

Windmill Golf Center,, Macedonia, OH / 330-467-6425

Golf Galaxy Miamisburg,, Miamisburg, OH / 937-432-9800

McGolf Club Fitting,, Waverly, OH / 740-941-4653

Club Champion (Cleveland), Warrensville Heights, OH / 216-591-2164

True Spec Golf Columbus,, Columbus, OH / 844-729-8809

Golf Exchange West Chester,, West Chester, OH / 513-671-0212

OKLAHOMA
Ball Golf Center , Oklahoma City, OK / 405-842-2626

GOLFTEC (Oklahoma City) Moore, OK / 405-225-3494

GolfUSA Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City, OK / 405-749-4653

Baker's Custom Golf , Tulsa, OK / 918-252-4422

Golf Galaxy Tulsa , Tulsa, OK / 918-249-1137

GOLFTEC Tulsa , Tulsa, OK / 918-622-3968

OREGON
GOLFTEC Beaverton , Beaverton, OR / 503-563-3923

RedTail Golf Center , Beaverton, OR / 503-646-5166

Fiddler's Green , Eugene, OR / 541-689-8464

Golf Etc. Medford , Medford, OR / 541-770-2500

PENNSYLVANIA

Izett Golf , Ardmore, PA / 610-642-1887

Club Champion (Philadelphia) Bala Cynwyd, PA / 215-921-2054

GOLFTEC Main Line , BrynMawr, PA / 877-893-0133

Sittler Golf Center , Kutztown, PA / 610-683-7232

Club Champion Pittsburgh , Pittsburgh, PA / 412-787-0292

Golf Galaxy Pittsburgh , Pittsburgh, PA / 412-809-0392

GOLFTEC Wexford , Wexford, PA / 724-933-3434

GOLFTEC Willow Grove ,__ Willow Grove, PA / 215-657-2649

RHODE ISLAND

Spargo Golf, Cranston, RI / 401-946-4653

Golfers Warehouse Cranston,__ Cranston, RI / 401-467-8740

SOUTH CAROLINA
PGA Tour Superstore Hilton Head, Bluffton, SC / 843-837-4653

SwingFit, Hilton Head, SC / 843-341-7000

Victory Custom Golf, Lake Wylie, SC / 803-831-1156

Lowcountry Custom Golf, Mt. Pleasant, SC / 843-492-7009

PGA Tour Superstore Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, SC / 843-839-4653

PGA Tour Superstore North Myrtle Beach/843.272.6030

Steve Dresser Golf Academy, Pawleys Island, SC/ 843-650-2272

SOUTH DAKOTA
Austad's Golf Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, SD / 605-336-3135

TENNESSEE
Felix Clubworks at Spring Creek Ranch, Collierville, TN / 901-268-7544

Club Champion (Nashville) Franklin, TN / 615-778-1289

Fairways and Greens Golf Center, Knoxville, TN / 865-777-4653

TEXAS
Golf Headquarters Amarillo, Amarillo, TX / 806-358-1385

Club Champion Austin, Austin, TX / 512-953-5900

CompuGolf Center, Carrollton, TX / 972-242-7888

Fit 2 Score, Carrollton, TX / 817 247 3110

Sellinger's DFW Golf Studios, Dallas, TX / 972-788-2525

Leonard Golf Links Fort Worth, Fort Worth, TX / 817-560-0200

Golf Etc. Granbury, Granbury, TX / 817-579-5400

Club Champion Houston, Houston, TX / 713-973-3939

Edwin Watts Golf Houston, Houston, TX / 713-627-2411

GOLFTEC Houston (Memorial City), Houston, TX / 281-741-6778

Swanson Golf Center, Houston, TX / 281-440-1308

The Golf Station, Hurst, TX / 817-595-4653

Club Champion Lewisville (@ Hank Haney Golf Ranch), Lewisville, TX / 469-322-0303

Cool Clubs at Castle Hills GC, Lewisville, TX / 972-955-7885

Golf Headquarters Lubbock, Lubbock, TX / 806-795-6730

Golf Headquarters of Midland, Midland, TX / 432-686-7367

Axis Golf Academy, Montgomery, TX / 936-588-8877

Club Champion Dallas, Plano, TX / 972-985-4240

Golf Tech, Plano, TX / 972-423-0152

PGA Tour Superstore Plano-Accent, Plano, TX / 214-427-4060

PGA Tour Superstore Plano-Preston, Plano, TX / 214-778-3850

Sellinger's DFW Golf Studios, Roanoke, TX / 682-549-2102

MK Golf Technologies,San Antonio, TX / 210-413-3569, 210-771-9360

PGA TOUR Superstore – Woodlands, / Shenandoah, TX / 832-616-4904

Impact Precision Golf Spring, TX / 713-389-5366

The Club Fix-Cypresswood, Spring, TX / 949-222-9194

The Club Fix-The Tribute, The Colony, TX / 949-222-9194

UTAH
GolfTEC (Salt Lake City), Holladay, UT / 801-618-0399

GolfTEC Park City, Park City, UT / 435-214-4491

Club Champion (Salt Lake City), Salt Lake City, UT / 801-467-2995

VIRGINIA
The Golf Fitting Studio (Westfields), Clifton, VA / 703-988-0187

Golf Galaxy Glen Allen, Glen Allen, VA / 804-217-9797

Golfdom, McLean, VA/ 703-790-8844

Hodson Golf, Richmond, VA / 804-475-6311

WASHINGTON
Club Champion Seattle, Bellevue, WA / 425-223-5925

Gregg Rogers Golf Performance Center, Bellevue, WA / 425-556-9022

__Puetz Golf Bellevue, Bellevue, WA / 425-747-0664
http://www.puetzgolf.com/puetz-golf-bellevue-superstore

GOLFTEC Lynwood, Lynwood, WA / 425-412-3999

Puetz Golf Seattle, North Seattle, WA / 206-362-2272

Puetz Golf Tacoma, Tacoma, WA / 253-474-8288
http://www.puetzgolf.com/puetz-golf-tacoma-superstore

GolfTEC Southcenter, Tukwila, WA / 206-577-3500

Puetz Golf Tukwila, Tukwila, WA / 206-439-1740

Trending Now
Related
Golf EquipmentClubfitter Directory: America's 100 Best Clubfitters
Golf EquipmentDirectory of Clubfitters: The Right Fit - Golf Dige…
Golf Equipment2011 Clubfitter Directory: America's 100 Best Clubf…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection